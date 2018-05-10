Who Will Die in the Final Season of 'Game of Thrones?'

Which characters will fans be saying goodbye to during the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones? It's the burning question on everyone's mind, as production is currently underway on the HBO fantasy series.

And we'll have to wait until 2019 to find. Ugh, the misery.

In the meantime, one data scientist, Taylor Larkin, from the company DataRobot, wrote a very complex algorithm to predict which fan favorites would either perish or survive, as reported in Entertainment Weekly. Factors like age, gender, family house — as well as noble ranking and other dead relatives — all contributed in the characters' likelihood to die. Bummer.

So, the results that Larkin came up with are:

Daenerys Targaryen – 83.77% chance of death

Jaime Lannister – 72.91% chance of death

Tyrion Lannister – 70.76% chance of death

Bran Stark – 66.02% chance of death

Cersei Lannister – 60.39% chance of death

Jon Snow – 58.99% chance of death

Euron Greyjoy – 54.95% chance of death

Sansa Stark – 50.28% chance of death

Arya Stark – 49.04% chance of death

Gendry – 39.87% chance of death

Of course, Game of Thrones is creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss's world, and we're just living in it, so anything is really possible. We'll just have to wait until next year.

Game of Thrones, Season 8 debuts 2019, HBO