Oprah Winfrey Honors Gayle King at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame: 'She's Been My Greatest Cheerleader'

It was a special evening for CBS This Morning's Gayle King on October 29, as she was honored during the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame ceremony in New York City.

The newscaster was inducted to the Hall of Fame by her close friend and fellow journalist Oprah Winfrey. As she began her speech, Winfrey explained to the crowd at the Ziegfield Ballroom that she wouldn't have missed her friend's big moment for the world.

Winfrey elaborated on King's character, highlighting her endless joy, empathy, and integrity. "She feels and she loves and she lives strong," Winfrey gushed before launching into some of her favorite memories about her pal.

"She models niceness everyday, whether it's creating a special appreciation day for the single mother receptionist at work... or teaching her mostly white older crew at CBS to recite black poetry during Black History Month," Winfrey shared. "They're all learning Maya Angelou's "Still I Rise."

It was noted that while King appears on CBS This Morning, she still works for Winfrey's O Magazine, a position that informs upon their enduring friendship.

"She moves through life in the key of happiness but I think her greatest virtue actually is being happy for other people's success," Winfrey continued in her introduction. "Throughout my career she's been my greatest cheerleader and happy for any and everything that has ever come my way."

Of course, Winfrey joked that King's relentlessly enthusiastic about everyone around her. "She's happy for every co-worker... happy for every friend, and oh lord she's so happy for Harry and Meghan," she quipped.

When King took to the stage, she was humble and grateful.

"We are here for the people, and that is a truth that I believe with everything that I know. So it's times like this I can't tell you how thrilled I am to be up here in this room with all of you," she said. "I can't tell you what it means to me when you can't help but remember the men and women of the press who knew it too and got the story told, even when they understood that it could cost them their lives. So I thank you all for thinking me worthy."

King's children, son William and daughter Kirby, were also in attendance.

And there were many other industry honorees, including 20/20 and CNN's Christiane Amanpour. Anchors Amy Robach, David Muir and Deborah Roberts were among the representatives for 20/20's award.

Amanpour, who began her career with CNN in 1983 as a desk assistant, made a heartfelt dedication of her award to network founder Ted Turner, who turns 80 this year.