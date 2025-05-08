‘CBS Mornings’ Fans React After Tony Dokoupil Uses Crude Slang to Describe Papal Conclave

CBS Mornings co-anchor Tony Dokoupil has gone viral for the second time in recent weeks, this time for using what was once considered a vulgar slang term to describe the selection of the new pope.

Dokoupil was joined by CBS’ John Allen on Wednesday’s (May 7) live broadcast to discuss the first day of the papal conclave, which sees 133 cardinals voting on who should be the next pope.

Allen explained how the process worked while clearing up some misconceptions. “We imagine in the conclave that there’s all these charged political debate going on,” he said. “No, inside the Sistine Chapel itself, virtually the entire time that the cardinals are inside is given over to the ritual of the balloting.”

He continued, “Each ballot takes about an hour and a half, and with this extraordinary number of electors, it will probably take a little longer. Most of them will tell you that while that’s going on, they’re sitting reading their breviary, that’s a book of prayers that clergy have, or praying a rosary.”

“The one thing we know they’re not doing is checking Instagram because their devices have all been confiscated,” Allen added.

CBS on the cardinals: “One thing we know they’re not doing is checking Instagram because their devices have all been confiscated. I believe the kids call it rawdogging.” pic.twitter.com/rNse1AJkTk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2025

This is what caused Dokoupil to make his quip, as he responded, “I believe the kids call it raw-dogging it if you’re gonna go through a long period of time with no electronic device.”

The Collins Dictionary describes “raw-dogging” as a slang term meaning “the act of undertaking an activity without preparation, support, or equipment.” However, the term first rose to prominence as slang for sex without a condom, which is what caused the clip to go viral.

“Conclave is totally off the handle if this is true,” wrote one X user.

“This phrase and the conclave do not go together,” said another.

“You know it’s a weird timeline when CBS is casually using “rawdogging” to describe the College of Cardinals,” another added.

Another quipped, “You’d think every Catholic would know the true meaning of rawdogging given their affinity for it.”

“I have a totally different definition of “rawdogging” so I am confused,” said one commenter.

While the term does have a sexual connotation, in recent years, a younger generation has started using it to describe going a certain period without access to social media, such as when flying on a plane.

This is the second viral moment Dokoupil has been involved in over the past few weeks. He was also the interviewer in that awkward sit-down with Bill Belichick, which saw the former NFL coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, interrupting and stopping a question about their relationship.