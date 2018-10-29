Fox 2019 Midseason Premiere Dates: 'Gotham,' 'The Orville,' 'The Passage' & More

It's that time of year again — midseason premieres are around the corner and schedules are finally being released. Fox dropped their lineup Monday, including a slew of new titles as well as returning favorites.

Starting December 30, fans of The Orville will start getting new episodes of the series, which will see its Season 2 debut telecast live across the country. Meanwhile, The Gifted and Lethal Weapon will return from their midseason hiatuses on January 1. The next day on January 2, viewers can catch the season premiere of Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back as well as a new reality singing competition The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer asks viewers and a panel of celebrities to try to determine who is singing behind elaborate disguises and outfits. Over time, the contestants will be whittled down to one singer who will reveal his or her true identity at the end.

You also won't want to miss the final season of Gotham, aptly titled "Legend of the Dark Knight," when it premieres January 3. And that's not all! There are a number of new series joining the slate, including The Passage on January 14 and Proven Innocent on February 15.

And last but not least, the live musical RENT will debut on January 27. Check out the full midseason premiere schedule below.

Sunday, December 30

8/7c The Orville (Special Premiere - Live in all time zones)

Tuesday, January 1

8/7c The Gifted (Winter Premiere)

9/8c Lethal Weapon (Winter Premiere)

Wednesday, January 2

8/7c Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Season Premiere)

9/8c The Masked Singer (Series Premiere)

Thursday, January 3

8/7c Gotham (Season Premiere)

9/8c The Orville (Season Premiere)

Monday, January 14

8/7c The Resident (Winter Premiere)

9/8c The Passage (Series Premiere)

Sunday, January 27

7/6c RENT (Live Musical Event)

Friday, February 15

8/7c Last Man Standing

8:30/7:30c The Cool Kids

9/8c Proven Innocent (Series Premiere)

Sunday, March 3

7:30/6:30c Bob's Burgers

8/7c The Simpsons

8:30/7:30c Family Guy

9/8c Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Premiere)