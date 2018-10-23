Former 'Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Rushed to Hospital

Former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker was rushed to the hospital on October 22.

The 94-year-old TV personality, best known for uttering the famous line "come on down," was seen being loaded into an ambulance by TMZ Monday afternoon. Barker reportedly suffered a serious fall earlier last year and was suffering from back pain, per The Hollywood Reporter.

His injuries were reported as "non-life threatening" but no additional information has been revealed at this time.

Barker began his career-defining role on the famous game show in 1972, serving as the host until 2007 when Drew Carey took over. Since then, Barker has continued to return to the show he helped launch, making appearances in episodes airing in 2009, 2013, and 2015.

In 2015, Barker also took part in the Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs, during which he reignited his "feud" with former Happy Gilmore co-star Adam Sandler.

Get well soon, Bob!