‘The Price Is Right’ Player Has Stunning Last-Gasp Win After Drew Carey Snafu

A The Price Is Right contestant almost didn’t win a trip after she tanked on a game. However, she picked the right answer on the last try. All this came after host Host Drew Carey had an embarrassing snafu.

Laura Laye, from Topeka, Kansas, first won a home security system on Bidder’s Row. It came with three outdoor cameras, a flight camera, a video doorbell, a garage door controller and camera, and a keypad, worth $566. On the first bid, all of the contestants went over the price, so they had to bid again. The second time around, Laye bid $1. The next highest bid was $752, so she won the security system and got to play a game for another prize.

Laye played Bullseye for a six-night trip to Tulum, Mexico. It was worth $9,137 and included airfare for two, private transfers, and a stay in the Ajal Tulum Tree House with daily breakfast.

Host Drew Carey stared at the game for a second and said, “We’re playing a game called, uh, uh… Bullseye. I’m looking at this thing going Dartboard. Uh, what is it called?”

The way Bullseye works is The Price Is Right contestant has to select a grocery item from the five on a table and how many they want of that item. If the item amounts are in between the target range, the contestant wins their prize. In this case, Laye had to get between $10 and $12. Contestants get three chances to try and hit the target range.

She first picked six Hawaiian Punch juices. They were $2.99 each and totaled $17.94. Laye then chose five taco mixes. They were $1.49 each, making the total $7.45. The game show contestant had one last chance to trip and win the Mexico trip.

“You’re on the board at least,” Drew Carey said.

Laye listened to someone in the audience and picked three anchovy pastes. They were $3.99 each, giving her a total of $11.97. She won the trip and thanked the woman in the audience who gave her the tip.

Laye made it to the Showcase, despite only spinning at 65 on the wheel. She bid $27,555 on a trip to Norway and a 2025 Hyundai Elantra SE. The actual retail price was $35,270, a difference of $7,715. She won since her opponent went over on their bid. Laye was the night’s biggest winner with a total of $53,437.02.

“Holy cow, she just scored a big one with a Bullseye win, and she’s going to Tulum!” a YouTube user wrote after her win was posted to the platform.

“I love this game,” said another.

“She needs to take the lady on the trip who told her the price,” suggested one fan.