The Food Ain't the Only Crime in Sneak Peek of This Week's 'Bob's Burgers' (VIDEO)

Damian Holbrook
Exclusive FOX

Like Ding Dong Ditch, cow tipping, and voter fraud, the ol' dine-and-dash is a crime that's as American as it comes. And on this week's Bob's Burgers, it's also the main course of action for our aproned hero and his greasy-spoon squad.

In the episode, entitled "Tweentrepreneurs," Bob and Linda are victimized by a crafty customer who races out of the shop before paying for his meal.

We've all wanted to do that and, honestly, if there was a guarantee that the wait staff would be as inert (and inept) as this crew, more folks would probably be chewing-and-screwing their way through various diners.

While the elder Belchers play Law & Order, Tina, Louise and Gene wade into Shark Tank territory when they join their school's upstart-business club. There's no word on what they're actually selling, but if they want to pitch pink rabbit-ear beanies, we are so in for 10% and share of the profits!

Check out an exclusive sneak peek from the episode below:

Bob's Burgers, Sunday, October 14, 8:30/7:30c, Fox

