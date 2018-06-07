USA Network's 'Real Country' Rounds out Its Judges' Panel With Travis Tritt

USA Network's upcoming music competition series Real Country has locked in its third and final judge. And we gotta tip our cowboy hat to 'em, because — as we can exclusively report — they went and got Travis Tritt.

“I’ve been influenced by so many amazing country music artists in my career, and the key to longevity is using those influences as inspiration to become something unique," says the 30-year veteran of the scene, having racked up a pair of Grammys, three CMA trophies and 30 million album sales.

"I’ve never been shy about how I feel about country music, so I can’t wait to join Real Country to share my experiences and thoughts."

Tritt will sit alongside previously announced judges Shania Twain and Jake Owen for the eight-episode series, which will see the trio hand-picking up-and-coming solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases designed to reflect, per USA's release, "the rich traditions, songs and themes of specific country genres." The best artists from each episode will move on to the grand finale for a shot at being named one of country music’s next breakout acts.

Of course, along the way, the judges will weigh-in on who rocked and who should roll out, and Tritt, for one, is already packing some serious critiquing chops.

"Like I always say … if you don’t want my opinion, don’t ask me a question.”

Real Country, Fall 2018, USA Network