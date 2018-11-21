'Real Country' First Look: 'Willin' Crooner Dave Kennedy Takes the Stage (VIDEO)

USA's Real Country continues motoring on next week with more performances, including one that speaks to the reason why one of the panelists signed onto the show in the first place.

"Country music is at a great point in time where it's extremely popular," notes Travis Tritt, who helps guide RC's artists along with colleagues Shania Twain and Jake Owen. "But we have an opportunity — I have an opportunity at least, being sort of the elder statesman on the panel — to not only find out about the singers's influences, but to educate them a little bit about all the people that opened up all these doors to all of us."

On the November 27 episode, Tritt could become one of those people who opens the door for Dave Kennedy, a Nashville songwriter hand-selected by the Grammy-winning icon for his team.

In this exclusive clip, Kennedy adds his own twangy seasoning to Linda Ronstadt's "Willin'" for a shot at a spot in the next round of performances and the grand prize. Check it out and let us know what you think of Kennedy's chops in the comments below!

Real Country, Tuesdays, 10/9c, USA