From 'Titans' to 'Good Omens': Your NYCC 2018 TV Trailer Roundup (VIDEOS)

New York Comic-Con 2018 is one of pop culture's biggest weekends.

It's a time when TV networks, producers, and actors promote details and release dates for their upcoming shows. The four-day convention also left fans with some awesome trailers — like the one for the highly anticipated second season of Starz's American Gods and a first look at the rebooted animated series, She-Ra, as well as Amazon's upcoming series, Good Omens.

Check out all the TV trailers below:

American Gods

Season 2, 2019, Starz

Deadly Class

Series Premiere, January 16, Syfy

Good Omens

Series Premiere, Amazon Prime Video, 2019

Season 4 Premiere, November 4, Starz

Harley Quinn

Series Premiere, 2019, DC UNIVERSE

Siren

Season 2 Premiere, January 24, Freeform

The Magicians

Season 4 Premiere, January 23, SYFY

Series Premiere, October 26, Netflix

Origin

Series Premiere, YouTube Premium

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Series Premiere, November 16, Netflix

Tell Me a Story

Series Premiere, October 31, CBS All Access

Season 2 Premiere, January 17, CBS All Access

Titans

Series Premiere, 2019, DC Universe

The Boys

Series Premiere, 2019, Amazon Prime Video

Stan Against Evil

Season 3 Premiere, October 31, IFC

Series Premiere, December 2, Syfy

Season 3 Premiere, October 19, Netflix