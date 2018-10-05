George R. R. Martin's 'Nightflyers' to Premiere in December (VIDEO)

George R. R. Martin's newest series set its premiere date.

SYFY announced on Friday that's its highly-anticipated new series Nightflyers will premiere in a multi-platform rollout on December 2. All 10 episodes are to debut across all Syfy platforms and are timed to the beginning of the linear telecast, according to a press release.

Episodes 1-5 will be debuting Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 at 10/9c, and Episodes 6-10 will debut on Sunday, December 9 through Thursday, December 13 at 10/9c, with limited commercial interruption across all platforms.

Viewers will be able to access the episodes through the SYFY channel, SYFY On Demand, online at SYFY.com and the SYFY app.

The original space horror drama is set in 2093 and "follows a team of scientists aboard The Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space — it’s already on their ship," reveals the series' logline.

The cast includes Eoin Macken, David Ajala, Gretchen Mol, Jodie Turner-Smith, Angus Sampson, Sam Strike, Maya Eshet, and Brían F. O'Byrne.

Check out the new promo below:

Nightflyers, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 2, 10/9c, Syfy