'The Magicians' Unveils Season 4 First Look & Premiere Date at NYCC (VIDEO)

The Magicians' fourth season is slated to return on January 23, 2019, as revealed at New York Comic-Con 2018.

Showrunners John McNamara and Sera Gamble got fans excited with a sneak peek clip that features a very unexpected and important return of a character that was once dead in the series.

In the video, the Fillorian god Ember (Dominic Burgess), who was killed off in the Season 2 finale, appears in a dream High King Margo (Summer Bishil) is having. In a grim message he says, "Majesty, I have emanated to warn you that great ill is a foot."

In case you missed it, in the Season 3 finale magic was restored but not all was calm after the storm. The Library and Dean Fogg (Rick Worthy) decided to erase Quentin (Jason Ralph) and the the rest of the gang's memories in an effort to protect them — so they have started over in new lives with new identities.

But, of course, that tranquility couldn't last forever. In the final moments of the episode, a new monster appeared and tracked down Quentin. It's now after everyone else.

So when Margo (who thinks she's Janet) receives the warning, she's confused to say the least. "Okay, horn person? My name is Janet. I’m not a king. I’m an editor, a fashion editor. You’re not even wearing pants. I don’t think this message is for me," she says.

Watch the clip below:

The Magicians, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, January 23, 2019, Syfy