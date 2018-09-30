What's Coming and Going From Netflix in October 2018

Netflix subscribers should get ready for a spooky good time as the streaming service prepares to add many titles to its library this October.

From returning shows like John Mulaney and Nick Kroll's Big Mouth and Marvel's Daredevil to the highly anticipated newcomer Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there's plenty to satisfy every taste. If you're looking for a thrill and chill, make sure to check out the service's other anticipated horror series The Haunting of Hill House.

For those who enjoy a good true crime docuseries don't miss the return of Netflix's smash series Making a Murderer. All of these titles and more will be available this month, scroll down for the full list of what's coming and going from the streaming service this October.

Available This Month On Netflix:

October 1

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She's Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil's Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

October 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python's Life of Brian

October 3

Truth or Dare

October 4

Creeped Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

October 5

Big Mouth: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Élite — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Empire Games — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Things: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Malevolent — NETFLIX FILM

Private Life — NETFLIX FILM

Super Monsters Save Halloween — NETFLIX FILM

The Rise of Phoenixes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Friday)

YG Future Strategy Office — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 6

Little Things: Season 1

October 8

Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 9

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 10

22 July — NETFLIX FILM

Pacto de Sangue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 11

Salt Fat Acid Heat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt's Creek: Season 4

October 12

Apostle — NETFLIX FILM

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil — NETFLIX FILM

Feminists: What Were They Thinking? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

FightWorld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Haunting of Hill House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kindergarten Teacher — NETFLIX FILM

October 15

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 16

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 19

Accidentally in Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ask the Doctor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Derren Brown: Sacrifice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Distrito salvaje — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gnome Alone — NETFLIX FILM

Haunted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Illang: The Wolf Brigade — NETFLIX FILM

Larva Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Making a Murderer: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Night Comes For Us — NETFLIX FILM

Wanderlust — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 21

Robozuna — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 23

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 24

Bodyguard — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 25

Great News: Season 2

October 26

Been So Long — NETFLIX FILM

Castlevania: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dovlatov — NETFLIX FILM

Jefe — NETFLIX FILM

Shirkers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrorism Close Calls — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 27

Girl from Nowhere — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 28

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj — NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)

October 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Degenerates — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 31

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

GUN CITY — NETFLIX FILM

Leaving This Month:

21

Adventureland

Akira

Bad Boys

Boogie Nights

Cinderella Man

Curse of Chucky

Eyes Wide Shut

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

Full Metal Jacket

Guess Who

Inside Man

Let Me In

Life Is Beautiful

Menace II Society

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Sin City

Stealth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Clan

The Family Man

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

The Lost Boys

The Rugrats Movie

Trading Places

White Collar: Seasons 1-6

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

The BFG

90210: Seasons 1-5

Kubo and the Two Strings

Leap Year

The Nut Job

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

The Babadook

Donnie Darko

The Secret Life of Pets

V/H/S/2

Big Eyes

Queen of Katwe

Southside with You

Bridget Jones's Baby