What's Coming and Going From Netflix in October 2018
Netflix subscribers should get ready for a spooky good time as the streaming service prepares to add many titles to its library this October.
From returning shows like John Mulaney and Nick Kroll's Big Mouth and Marvel's Daredevil to the highly anticipated newcomer Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there's plenty to satisfy every taste. If you're looking for a thrill and chill, make sure to check out the service's other anticipated horror series The Haunting of Hill House.
For those who enjoy a good true crime docuseries don't miss the return of Netflix's smash series Making a Murderer. All of these titles and more will be available this month, scroll down for the full list of what's coming and going from the streaming service this October.
Available This Month On Netflix:
October 1
Angel Eyes
Anger Management
Billy Madison
Black Dynamite
Blade
Blade II
Blazing Saddles
Empire Records
Gotham: Season 4
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
Must Love Dogs
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
Mystic River
New York Minute
Once Upon a Time in America
Pay It Forward
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumble in the Bronx
She's Out of My League
Sommersby
The Dead Pool
The Devil's Advocate
The Green Mile
The Lake House
The NeverEnding Story
The Shining
V for Vendetta
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
October 2
Joe Rogan: Strange Times — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MeatEater: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Monty Python's Life of Brian
October 3
Truth or Dare
October 4
Creeped Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
October 5
Big Mouth: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dancing Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Élite — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Empire Games — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Things: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Malevolent — NETFLIX FILM
Private Life — NETFLIX FILM
Super Monsters Save Halloween — NETFLIX FILM
The Rise of Phoenixes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Friday)
YG Future Strategy Office — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 6
Little Things: Season 1
October 8
Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4
Mo Amer: The Vagabond — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 9
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 10
22 July — NETFLIX FILM
Pacto de Sangue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 11
Salt Fat Acid Heat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schitt's Creek: Season 4
October 12
Apostle — NETFLIX FILM
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil — NETFLIX FILM
Feminists: What Were They Thinking? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
FightWorld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Haunting of Hill House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kindergarten Teacher — NETFLIX FILM
October 15
Octonauts: Season 4
The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 16
Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 19
Accidentally in Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ask the Doctor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Derren Brown: Sacrifice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Distrito salvaje — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gnome Alone — NETFLIX FILM
Haunted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Illang: The Wolf Brigade — NETFLIX FILM
Larva Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Making a Murderer: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Night Comes For Us — NETFLIX FILM
Wanderlust — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 21
Robozuna — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 23
ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 24
Bodyguard — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 25
Great News: Season 2
October 26
Been So Long — NETFLIX FILM
Castlevania: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dovlatov — NETFLIX FILM
Jefe — NETFLIX FILM
Shirkers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrorism Close Calls — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 27
Girl from Nowhere — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 28
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj — NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)
October 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Degenerates — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 31
Goldie & Bear: Season 2
GUN CITY — NETFLIX FILM
Leaving This Month:
21
Adventureland
Akira
Bad Boys
Boogie Nights
Cinderella Man
Curse of Chucky
Eyes Wide Shut
Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
Full Metal Jacket
Guess Who
Inside Man
Let Me In
Life Is Beautiful
Menace II Society
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Sin City
Stealth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Clan
The Family Man
The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
The Lost Boys
The Rugrats Movie
Trading Places
White Collar: Seasons 1-6
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
The BFG
90210: Seasons 1-5
Kubo and the Two Strings
Leap Year
The Nut Job
About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
The Babadook
Donnie Darko
The Secret Life of Pets
V/H/S/2
Big Eyes
Queen of Katwe
Southside with You
Bridget Jones's BabyAlertMe