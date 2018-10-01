'Black Mirror' Season 5: Exciting Details Emerge

There's hardly been any details released about Black Mirror's upcoming fifth season... until now.

According to Bloomberg News, new episodes will drop on Netflix in December. The timeline makes sense, since the last two seasons have premiered in December (Season 4 premiered on Dec. 29), right in time to binge over your holiday break.

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

The Emmy-winning show is still shooting, but the wait will be well worth it. The sci-fi anthology drama is reportedly working on something very special — viewers will be able to choose between story lines in an interactive episode, thus affecting the fate of the main character.

The Bloomberg article also highlights how Netflix is developing a slate of "Choose Your Own Adventure"-type episodes in an effort to attract more customers. It's also forayed into this new venture with an episode of Puss in Book, where the audience could pick if the feline fights a god or a tree, watch, and then go back choose the other option.

HBO has also tried this with Steven Soderbergh’s interactive series Mosaic.

Black Mirror was created by Charlie Booker and first aired in 2011. The anthology series explores "our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia."

