‘One Tree Hill’ Star Paul Teal’s Fiancée Reveals His Cause of Death

The fiancée of actor Paul Teal, Emilia Torello, has opened up about the One Tree Hill alum’s passing, revealing he died from pancreatic cancer.

Teal died on Friday, November 15, according to Torres, who shared the news on social media on Sunday, November 17. She didn’t initially reveal the cause of death, merely writing that Teal was “in a battle” that he “fought bravely without fail.”

On Monday, November 18, Torello spoke with TMZ, where she confirmed that Teal died seven months after being diagnosed with stage IV neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer. He passed away on Friday in a hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“He was the most talented man I’ve ever met. When he set his mind to something, there was no stopping him. He was the most diligent and dedicated person,” she told the outlet. “I truly believed with all of my heart that he would come out the other side of this because of those traits. That’s what makes this loss even more tragic.”

Torello also said that Teal filmed a brand new series for Starz, The Hunting Wives, amid his battle, noting how being around the cast and crew helped him continue his fight. The show, which also stars Dermot Mulroney and Brittany Snow, is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

In her tribute post on Instagram on Sunday, Torello described Teal as “The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man,” adding, “You were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future.”

She continued, “You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail. While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day.”

“The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever,” Torello concluded.

Fellow One Tree Hill star Bethany Joy Lenz also paid tribute, writing, “My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh, and kind heart made you want to be near him.”

Teal is best known for playing Josh in the seventh season of One Tree Hill. His other television credits include Good Behavior, Shots Fired, Dynasty, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Outer Banks, American Rust, The Staircase, and George & Tammy.