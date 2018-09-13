‘The Conners’ First Images Offer a Hint at Roseanne’s Exit (PHOTOS)

Roseanne fans have been through a lot in recent months, and it looks like they won’t be getting a break anytime, judging by these newly-released photos from spinoff The Conners.

In the image above, returning stars Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert, and John Goodman look upset as Metcalf’s Jackie appears to be delivering bad news. Could it be about Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) demise? Goodman did recently hint that that could be coming…

The premiere episode, aptly titled “Keep on Truckin,'” further alludes to the family’s resolve to move forward without its matriarch — whatever the reason for her absence. And the episode’s log line suggests that the outlook is bleak for the once title character.

It reads, “a sudden turn of events forces the Conners to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.” Presumably, this refers to the potential loss of Roseanne, but fans won’t know until more details are released.

As for the other photos, family continues to come first for the Conners, as Dan does a cheers with his grandson Mark (Ames McNamara) at the kitchen table.

Meanwhile, Becky and Darlene share a laugh over bills in the family home.

And then there’s Darlene and Aunt Jackie, who are standing in the kitchen with two very different expressions. Could those casseroles and pots on the counter indicate a time of mourning? We wonder.

Find out for sure what’s next for the family when The Conners premieres October 16.

The Conners, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 16, 8/7c, ABC