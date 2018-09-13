‘The Conners’ First Images Offer a Hint at Roseanne’s Exit (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
THE CONNERS -
Preview
ABC/Eric McCandless

The Conners

 More

Roseanne fans have been through a lot in recent months, and it looks like they won’t be getting a break anytime, judging by these newly-released photos from spinoff The Conners.

In the image above, returning stars Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert, and John Goodman look upset as Metcalf’s Jackie appears to be delivering bad news. Could it be about Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) demise? Goodman did recently hint that that could be coming…

'The Conners' EP Bruce Helford Teases Reason for Roseanne's Absence
Related

'The Conners' EP Bruce Helford Teases Reason for Roseanne's Absence

The premiere episode, aptly titled “Keep on Truckin,'” further alludes to the family’s resolve to move forward without its matriarch — whatever the reason for her absence. And the episode’s log line suggests that the outlook is bleak for the once title character.

It reads, “a sudden turn of events forces the Conners to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.” Presumably, this refers to the potential loss of Roseanne, but fans won’t know until more details are released.

As for the other photos, family continues to come first for the Conners, as Dan does a cheers with his grandson Mark (Ames McNamara) at the kitchen table.

THE CONNERS - "Keep on TruckinÕ" - In the premiere episode, "Keep on TruckinÕ," a sudden turn of events forces the Conners to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. "The Conners" premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 16 (8:00-8:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) JOHN GOODMAN, AMES MCNAMARA

Meanwhile, Becky and Darlene share a laugh over bills in the family home.

THE CONNERS - "Keep on TruckinÕ" - In the premiere episode, "Keep on TruckinÕ," a sudden turn of events forces the Conners to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. "The Conners" premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 16 (8:00-8:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) LECY GORANSON, SARA GILBERT

And then there’s Darlene and Aunt Jackie, who are standing in the kitchen with two very different expressions. Could those casseroles and pots on the counter indicate a time of mourning? We wonder.

THE CONNERS - "Keep on TruckinÕ" - In the premiere episode, "Keep on TruckinÕ," a sudden turn of events forces the Conners to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. "The Conners" premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 16 (8:00-8:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SARA GILBERT, LAURIE METCALF

Find out for sure what’s next for the family when The Conners premieres October 16.

The Conners, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 16, 8/7c, ABC

The Conners - ABC

The Conners where to stream

The Conners

John Goodman

Laurie Metcalf

Lecy Goranson

Roseanne Barr

Sara Gilbert

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Where’s the ‘Love On the Spectrum’ Season 2 Cast Now?
Liv Jade and Bayley
2
WWE’s Royal Rumble Delivers Stunning Star-Studded Show
Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir, Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent, Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, and Gabrielle Elise Walsh as Lacey Quinn in 'Found' Season 1
3
9 Burning Questions for ‘Found’ Season 2
Vince McMahon
4
WWE Co-Founder Vince McMahon Resigns Amid Sex Trafficking Allegations
Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick in 'Saltburn'
5
10 Real English Estates Seen in ‘Saltburn,’ ‘Fool Me Once’ & More