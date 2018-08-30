‘The Flash’ Finally Debuts New Costume in Arrowverse Trailer (VIDEO)

Fans are anxiously awaiting the season premieres of their favorite CW superhero shows.

And the anticipation was ramped up by a new Arrowverse trailer that just dropped, showcasing The Flash‘s new costume. Earlier this summer, images leaked of the Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) upgraded suit and caused some fan controversy online.

Gustin pushed back on social media — calling out body shamers who wrote negative comments about the actor not having the right physique for the suit.

The Scarlet Speedster’s suit was also revealed in a new Season 5 promo photo, but the trailer is the first time fans are seeing the costume in action.

In the “Suit Up” video, Allen jokes that his old suit is “a little tighter than I remember.” It also shows a few sneak peeks from Arrow Season 7, Supergirl Season 4, Black Lightning Season 2, and Legends of Tomorrow Season 4.

And as viewers know, in the Arrowverse crossover, Ruby Rose will be introduced as Batwoman.

Check out the preview below:

The Flash, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, October 9, 8/7c, The CW

Black Lightning, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, October 9, 9/8c, The CW



Supergirl, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, October 14, 8/7, The CW



Arrow, Season 7 Premiere, Monday, October 15, 8/7c, The CW



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, October 27, 9/8c, The CW