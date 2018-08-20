7 Must-See Moments From WWE ‘SummerSlam’ 2018

On Sunday, WWE once again rocked the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for SummerSlam. The “Biggest Party of the Summer” saw its share of exciting matches, historic milestones and one villainous turn.

Let’s take a look at seven of the top moments from the grand event.

Roman Reigned

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns added another chapter in their storied rivalry at SummerSlam. Before things got started, Braun Strowman made his intentions of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the winner pretty clear. Earlier in the evening Strowman maintained the briefcase by defeating Kevin Owens with ease.

Reigns got an early barrage of offense in on Lesnar, laying those spears and Superman punches in. Lesnar fought back, and the action spilled to the outside. Strowman got caught in the line of fire and an F5 from Lesnar. The “Beast Incarnate” threw the Money in the Bank briefcase across the arena toward the entranceway.

The slight distraction was enough for Reigns to get the best of Lesnar when he returned to the ring for the Universal title win. Credits roll with Reigns celebrating. I guess Strowman will have to cash in another day. I’d like to congratulate the Universal championship for signing a new long-term contract.

Ronda Makes History

Ronda Rousey walked to the ring like a Terminator to challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw women’s championship. Days after her dad Jim Neidhart passed away, Natalya came out to watch the match in the same jacket “The Anvil” wore at the 1990 SummerSlam. The Bella Twins were also there in the front row to witness what was a dominating performance. Despite all of Bliss’ usual tactics, Rousey was too much. Once she had her arm, she never let go and forced her to tap for the victory. Rousey became the first woman to win a UFC and WWE women’s championship.

Seth Rollins Inspired By Thanos

Seth Rollins did “burn it down” with Dolph Ziggler to kick off the main broadcast of SummerSlam. The “King Slayer” won the Intercontinental championship with the returning Dean Ambrose evening the odds against the outside interference of Drew McIntyre. The match certainly was a show-stealer.

However, the big talk on social media was Rollins’ ring attire. At WrestleMania the popular performer walked the aisle with icy blue eyes and ring gear patterned after Game of Thrones and the Night King. For the “Biggest Party of the Summer,” Rollins channeled Avengers: Infinity War’s biggest baddie in Thanos. You had the vest in the same color scheme as Marvel villain, but it was the golden boot made to like the infinity gauntlet that got social media abuzz.

Rollins defeated Ziggler with a Curb Stomp wearing this unique piece of footwear. Just perfect. Looking forward to seeing what “The Architect” comes up with for the next big show.

Becky Lynch Is Straight Fire

The story of the SmackDown women’s title match saw Carmella defending against two best friends in Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Originally, Lynch was set to face Carmella in a singles bout. That changed when Flair returned to TV and won a title opportunity on SmackDown Live, changing it to a triple threat.

Fast-forward to SummerSlam, and Flair gets the victory to secure her seventh championship reign. After a warm embrace between Lynch and Flair, Lynch snapped. The “Irish Lass Kicker” viciously attacked the new champ clearly unleashing frustration on once again having the spotlight stolen. Flair sold the betrayal well, effectively beginning a story that could potentially take us in to the all-women’s Evolution Pay-Per-View in October.

Samoa Joe Gets Personal

Things have gotten personal between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe heading into their WWE championship match. So personal Joe has brought Styles’ wife and children into the mix. Of course, that meant the Styles family was ringside for a classic confrontation between these former best friends.

Early in the match fans could be heard chanting “TNA!” If you told me a few years ago we would be seeing Styles vs. Joe in a WWE ring, I’d think you were crazy. The ending saw Joe grab the mic and say, “Daddy’s not coming home…but I’ll be your daddy” in the vicinity of Styles’ daughter.

The “Phenomenal One” went into a rage blackout on Joe with a chair and a disqualification finish. Styles went to his wife and daughter, who said “Daddy you’re bleeding.” No doubt we will see another chapter in this feud, and I’m invested as hell.

Miz & Mrs.

Eight years of story led to Daniel Bryan and The Miz finally facing off in the ring. Miz’s wife and fellow Miz & Mrs. co-star was sitting in the crowd, which foreshadowed what was to come. The two put on a tremendous match with each hitting their signature moves.

One standout moment came with Miz hitting a series of kicks similar to Bryan’s Yes! kicks. Only when Miz executed them, fans responded with No! every time he connected with one. At one point Miz sought refuge from his opponent from Maryse. During this exchange Maryse passed brass knuckles from her jacket into the hands of Miz, which he used to defeat Bryan.

There is more to this story. My long-term booking wish is Bryan gets the win back at WrestleMania against Miz, the WWE champion. We’ll see how this shakes out.

Return of the Demon

Finn Balor’s alter-ego returned just in time for SummerSlam in a match with Baron Corbin. The Demon surprised the crowd in Brooklyn as he crawled down the entrance way. The transformation appeared to have caught Constable Corbin off guard, allowing Balor to get the easy win.

It’s crazy what a difference having Balor as the Demon can have from a presentation and fan reaction point-of-view. Usually, he uses the persona for special occasions and big events. Think it’s time Balor brings Demon Balor out more frequently in order to take him to the next level.

