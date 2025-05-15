Whoopi Goldberg Explains Her Illness Live on ‘The View’

Amanda Bell
Comments
Whoopi Goldberg on The View
ABC

After a one-day absence from The View‘s live panel, Whoopi Goldberg returned to the table on Thursday (May 15) to join cohosts Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin in their “Hot Topics” discussions. Only, she was a little worse for the wear, with an audibly scratchy voice.

After the first group discussion, which centered on the controversial congressional testimonies of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kristi Noem, the show went to break. When it returned, Goldberg addressed the matter of her crackling voice before introducing the second topic.

“So before I go any further, I have to explain what’s happening. Have a cold, and it’s kicking my behind. Yes, it is. And it’s not making me cranky, but it’s making me quiet. So I’m not funny today,” she said.

She then got some support from her cohosts.

“Oh you’re funny,” Haines said.

“That’s right, take it easy,” Behar agreed.

“Very quietly so,” Haines added.

'The View' Cohosts Slam Trump's Qatar Plane Offer
Related

'The View' Cohosts Slam Trump's Qatar Plane Offer

Goldberg, who’d been present for Monday and Tuesday’s shows and had a bit of a noticeable cough at the time, missed Wednesday’s show due to her illness. At the time, Behar explained her absence by noting that Goldberg was not sick with Covid, as she had been the summer before when she had to leave the show mid-week.

Chances are, Goldberg will not be present on Friday’s show, whether she’s feeling better or not. Goldberg traditionally does not appear on Friday shows, barring special circumstances. A recent example of that is when she came in on Friday, April 11, to sub in for Behar, who serves as the moderator when Goldberg is not present. Another is when she appeared on the Friday, February 7, episode for the show’s big Super Bowl-themed episode. Yet another was on the Friday, May 31, 2024, episode when she came on to deliver the news that Donald Trump was convicted in his New York felony trial, which also marked a rare occasion in which she said his name instead of “You Know Who.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC

The View

Whoopi Goldberg




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Whoopi Goldberg on The View
1
Why Whoopi Goldberg Is Suddenly Absent From ‘The View’
Found, Night Court and S.W.A.T.
2
Ranking the Likelihood of 12 2025 Canceled Shows Being Saved
Sam Oh solving the Bonus Round puzzle on Wheel of Fortune on May 13, 2025
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses $1 Million Chance After Taking Too Long
Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (inset) former champion Luigi de Guzman
4
Ken Jennings Offended By Parking Lot Sign as ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Tells Him to ‘Move Along’
Oliver Stark as Buck, Connie Britton as Abby, and Peter Krause as Bobby — '9-1-1' Season 1
5
Oliver Stark Reveals Cut Love Triangle on ‘9-1-1’