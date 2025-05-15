Whoopi Goldberg Explains Her Illness Live on ‘The View’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

After a one-day absence from The View‘s live panel, Whoopi Goldberg returned to the table on Thursday (May 15) to join cohosts Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin in their “Hot Topics” discussions. Only, she was a little worse for the wear, with an audibly scratchy voice.

After the first group discussion, which centered on the controversial congressional testimonies of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kristi Noem, the show went to break. When it returned, Goldberg addressed the matter of her crackling voice before introducing the second topic.

“So before I go any further, I have to explain what’s happening. Have a cold, and it’s kicking my behind. Yes, it is. And it’s not making me cranky, but it’s making me quiet. So I’m not funny today,” she said.

She then got some support from her cohosts.

“Oh you’re funny,” Haines said.

“That’s right, take it easy,” Behar agreed.

“Very quietly so,” Haines added.

Goldberg, who’d been present for Monday and Tuesday’s shows and had a bit of a noticeable cough at the time, missed Wednesday’s show due to her illness. At the time, Behar explained her absence by noting that Goldberg was not sick with Covid, as she had been the summer before when she had to leave the show mid-week.

Chances are, Goldberg will not be present on Friday’s show, whether she’s feeling better or not. Goldberg traditionally does not appear on Friday shows, barring special circumstances. A recent example of that is when she came in on Friday, April 11, to sub in for Behar, who serves as the moderator when Goldberg is not present. Another is when she appeared on the Friday, February 7, episode for the show’s big Super Bowl-themed episode. Yet another was on the Friday, May 31, 2024, episode when she came on to deliver the news that Donald Trump was convicted in his New York felony trial, which also marked a rare occasion in which she said his name instead of “You Know Who.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC