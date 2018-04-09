7 Must-See Moments from 'WrestleMania' 34

All eyes were on New Orleans as more than 78,133 fans packed the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday night for WrestleMania 34.

The event had its share of memorable matches over the course of seven hours (counting the two-hour pre-show). And the WWE reports the event grossed $14.1 million, with the fifth all-time WrestleMania attendance. Also in the show: title changes, a milestone debut, fun surprises, and even a haircut (Aiden English!)?

Below are seven must-see moments of the premiere WWE show of the year with an honorable mention.

The match you thought you would NEVER see...is LIVE on @WWENetwork, and The #Undertaker just went OLD SCHOOL on @JohnCena! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/DBII59qVS7 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 9, 2018

John Cena Gets His Undertaker Wish

Since The Undertaker didn’t initially accept John Cena’s WrestleMania challenge, the Blockers star sat ringside to enjoy the show. Throughout course of the evening, Cena was shown interacting with the “Cena Section” and having a beer. The woman who sat next to him got some serious TV time and got some added value to her ticket.

Then, a referee alerted Cena The Undertaker was here, causing him to jump the barricade and head to the back. He returned later in the show to the ring after it seemed he was give false information. The lights went out revealing Elias and Cena and the WWE Universe were not amused. Elias fell victim to the AA. The lights went out a second time and The Undertaker finally showed himself. The two legendary figures battled and brought out their greatest hits. Cena got more than he bargained for, losing to the Tombstone piledriver. "The Deadman" walked out a lot better than he did last year.

Streak Over

After more than two years, Asuka’s win streak came to an end at the hands of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The first-time encounter saw each pull out new moves for the occasion. Flair emerged with the sounds of father “Nature Boy” Ric Flair’s entrance music. It was a full-circle moment for “The Queen” as Flair was part of Triple H’s entrance the last time in New Orleans. This year, she was the one on the throne. After Asuka tapped to Flair’s “Figure Eight,” the “Empress of Tomorrow” told Flair that she was indeed ready for Asuka. The two embraced. If any woman will main event a WrestleMania, it is Flair.

Ronda Rules “WrestleMania”

Ronda Rousey walked the aisle for her debut match at WrestleMania in gear inspired by her idol, the late “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. The former UFC box office draw took it to Stephanie McMahon the minute her partner Kurt Angle reached out for the tag. WWE’s Chief Brand Officer did get some offense in after Rousey went for an armbar. Rousey came back with a unique Samoan Drop but only got a two-count thanks to Triple H pulling out the referee.

Rousey didn’t back down when she came face-to-face with “The Game” and showed him what she is capable of with a barrage of shots followed by lifting him on her shoulders! At another point, she countered Triple H’s powerbomb with a hurricanrana. The finish came when Rousey went back to her trademark submission hold on McMahon, leading to an immediate tap out. UFC head Dana White cheered her on from ringside. It’s clear Rousey’s training has been paying off, and her transition from the octagon to the squared circle is off to a great start.

“Yes Movement” Is Back

Daniel Bryan returned to the ring after three years of not giving up on doctors clearing him. He was attacked early in the tag match by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Bryan was taken out for the first half of the bout, leaving partner Shane O’Mac having to take the brunt of the offense.

Bryan eventually got back to the ring apron and received the hot tag. The crowd came unglued as the underdog fired back on Zayn. Bryan made Zayn tap to the Yes Lock, which means Zayn and Owens are gone from SmackDown Live… for now or before they end up on Raw. Seeing Bryan triumphant and celebrating with wife Brie Bella was among the feelgood moments on WrestleMania.

We take this back. https://t.co/vMp7tq7nlS — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018

Nakamura Turns Villain

Alice Cooper’s guitarist Nita Strauss played Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring alongside other talented musicians with a stirring rendition of his entrance music. Interesting enough, Cooper was a part of WrestleMania 3. Nakamura lost to WWE champion AJ Styles. And just when viewers thought the 2018 Royal Rumble winner would show good sportsmanship, he ended up delivering a low blow. The act will begin a new direction for the “King of Strong Style” and some much-needed edge to his overall character. Expect a rematch between these two technical marvels.

One-Half of the Tag Team Champions Is a Child

Braun Strowman chose young fan Nicholas from the thousands in New Orleans. The youngster stood on the apron in terror until but the “Monster Among Men” did all the dirty work to get the victory over Sheamus and Cesaro. It’s a moment where you had to check to see if Ashton Kutcher was around and we were being Punk’d.

Nicholas is now the youngest WWE champion in history, skipping NXT and angering all pro wrestling traditionalists everywhere—a controversial move. However, this is the same genre of entertainment that gave David Arquette a WCW heavyweight title reign.

Crimson Reigns

A bloody Roman Reigns fought valiantly but wasn’t enough for Universal champion Brock Lesnar. The “Beast Incarnate” hit multiple F5s on Reigns before the final three-count. The result was unexpected considering the speculation that Lesnar was returning to the UFC. After sitting through so many hours leading into the main event, the fans in attendance responded adversely to the two. Reigns and Lesnar were in a tough spot with the crowd having seen so much already. The fact Lesnar retains leaves a level of unpredictability to what will happen on Raw and beyond.

Honorable Mention: White Walker Rollins

Among the coolest entrances of WrestleMania was done by Seth Rollins. Inspired by Game of Thrones, Rollins went all out with his White Walker inspired gear complete with icy blue contacts. By the same token, Finn Balor entered the arena cheered on by members of the LGBTQ community in New Orleans, infusing the message of inclusion and acceptance.

Balor even had rainbow on his tights and wrestling boots. Rollins kicked off WrestleMania by winning the Intercontinental title from champion The Miz and Balor in a triple threat match. The “King Slayer” is now a grand slam champion.