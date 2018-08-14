‘Family Feud’ Returns for Season 20! Relive Steve Harvey’s Best Moments (VIDEO)

One of TV’s favorite game shows Family Feud is back — and with host Steve Harvey, of course!

TV Insider can exclusively reveal that the series will return for Season 20 — and very soon. The competition kicks off Monday, September 10, with Harvey back at it wrangling those always-entertaining contestants.

And one of the reasons viewers have come to love the multi-hyphenate at the helm is the way he so honestly reacts to the sometimes strange guesses team members make. Harvey just can’t keep a strange face, and the funny faces come out to play!

To get hyped for the new season — and the return of those hilarious expressions — we’re looking back at some of the best reactions featured in the show’s latest hilarious promo. “The Look of Steve” is the perfect tune to score this compilation, if you ask us:

Family Feud, Season 20 Premiere, Monday, September 10, Check Local Listings