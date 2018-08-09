‘Outlander’ Has Some Majorly Famous Fans

Outlander has one of the most intense and loyal fan bases.

There are hashtags, fan websites, people waiting in line overnight to see stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in person, and even tours in Scotland that actually visit the Starz series’ filming locations—the love is real.

It’s so real, even other celebrities are obsessed with the time-traveling drama.

Most recently, on vacation in Scotland, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that his wife, Vanessa Nadal, is a mega-fan. Every time she sees a stone henge she tries to teleport back in time, like the show’s main character, Claire.

Every time we pass a damn henge my wife tries to Outlander her way to Jamie-land, give it up lady pic.twitter.com/6Hau4bG5c6 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 8, 2018

Star Trek‘s William Shatner is also a fan and friend of Heughan.

For Outlander fans I do have an Outlander t-shirt signed TWICE by Sam. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 18, 2017

“I met him and took him to lunch. He was great,” Shatner told The Daily Record. He even interviewed Heughan for the soon-to-shutter Interview magazine in 2016.

Another super fan is Jenna Dewan. She moderated the show’s 2017 San Diego Comic-Con panel, where danced with Heughan himself, drank whisky, and overall had the time of her life onstage.

Outlander, Season 4 Premiere, November 2018, Starz