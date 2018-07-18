Taking Over for Abby? 'NCIS' Upgrades Diona Reasonover to Series Regular

Has Pauley Perrette's replacement already been found?

NCIS has promoted actress Diona Reasonover — who plays forensic scientist Kasie Hines — to a series regular role as the procedural drama prepares for Season 16, according to Deadline. Hines was Ducky's (David McCallum) graduate assistant and then filled in for Abby Sciuto (Perrette) when she exited in Episode 22.

Reasonover was first introduced to fans in Season 15's 17th episode, and she later appeared in the final two episodes of the season.

She's previously held roles on Girl Meets World, Grace and Frankie, and Superstore.

NCIS, Season 16 Premiere, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 8/7c, CBS