‘Castle’s Stana Katic Visits ‘NCIS’ Set — See Her With Wilmer Valderrama (PHOTOS)

What To Know Stana Katic, known for her role on Castle, visited the NCIS set on March 18.

Fans expressed excitement and hope for a possible guest appearance from Katic.

Now here’s a crossover we’d love to see: Castle star Stana Katic was spotted on the NCIS set!

Katic shared a series of photos of herself on the long-running CBS drama’s set alongside one of its stars, Wilmer Valderrama, on Wednesday, March 18. “Folks at #NCIS are a sweet bunch. Thanks for being a great host @wilmervalderrama !! #NickTorresRocks 🎥📺🔎,” she wrote in the caption. Check out a look at the photos in her Instagram post below. Valderrama left a “😎” in the comments of her post, then later shared it to his Instagram story with the song Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Double Trouble.” That screenshot can also be seen below.

Katic was just visiting, but after watching her play Detective-then-Captain Kate Beckett for eight seasons of Castle, you have to admit, it would be great to see her on NCIS in any role. And hey, the series has already been renewed for Season 24, so there’s still ample time to make that happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stana Katic (@drstanakatic)

Plenty of fans are hoping to one day see Stana Katic guest star on NCIS as well. “Let’s goo !!! 🔥 Stana & NCIS crossover when 😉 Now is it Beckett meets Torres,” one person wrote on Katic’s Instagram post. Another echoed that sentiment with, “Special Agent Torres meets Detective Kate Beckett! I love that! Glad to see you back on here. We have missed you!🫶🫶❤️❤️”

Other comments included, “Excellent team and excellent series. It would be a wonderful surprise to see you play there,” and “whatever is going on, we are already seated omgggg.”

Katic’s Castle costar, Seamus Dever, also left a comment: “Wait, were you there today?” Dever guest-starred on NCIS in Season 4 before recurring as a different character, Deputy Director LaRoche, in Season 22.

This comes ahead of NCIS celebrating its 500th episode on Tuesday, March 24. (Read an in-depth preview here.)

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS