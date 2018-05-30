Will 'NCIS' Replace Abby in Season 16? 4 Suggestions to Fill Her Combat Boots

Pauley Perrette's exit from NCIS was a devastating loss for fans, but that doesn't have to be the end of smart, powerful women on the hit CBS procedural.

There are plenty of other characters who could fit the bill when it comes to representing strong females, and we're taking a look at who may be the show's next best "Abby Sciuto."

From rocking it in the forensics lab to taking down bad guys down in the field, here are four characters from NCIS' past and present we think could use some more screen-time now that Abby's gone.

1. Jack Sloane (Maria Bello)

After entering the series in Season 15, Bello's Jack has more than proven her ability to make an impact no matter how large or small. Also, with that cliffhanger season finale, Jack's role is now more important than ever.

2. Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham)

Now a series regular, Wickersham shines as agent Ellie Bishop, and her skills as a former analyst for the NSA make her extra useful to the team. When it comes to fending off potential threats against the NCIS, Ellie's job is essential.

3. Alex Quinn (Jennifer Esposito)

Though she last appeared in Season 14, pulling an exit similar to Perrette's Abby — she left to take care of her mother suffering from Alzheimer's — Alex could make a smooth transition back to the team.

4. Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover)

Kasie was introduced as Ducky's (David McCallum) intern in the lab, so her role on the show would be a fitting one considering Abby's absence.

NCIS, Returns Fall 2018, CBS