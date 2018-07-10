'The Story of the Royals': New British Royal Family Special Coming to ABC

As if the world wasn't obsessed enough with the British Royal family, ABC, People, and Four M Studios are bringing us another special all about William, Kate, Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the crew.

The Story of The Royals is a two-night, four-hour event and set to "explore pivotal moments in the crown’s history beginning with a simple question: How exactly did we get here? The multipart series captures the mystique of the monarchy through its many loves, losses, extravagances, challenges and charms," according to a press release.

The special will also highlight the newest events in the Royal family including, of course, Harry and Meghan's wedding and the birth of William and Kate's youngest son, Prince Louis. It will also include a variety of Royal and entertainment experts who will weigh in on the history of the monarchy and its influence on the world past, present, and future.

Watch the trailer below:

The Story of The Royals: Part One, Wednesday, August 22, 9/8c, ABC

The Story of The Royals: Part Two, Thursday, August 23, 9/8c, ABC