Everything We Know About That Potential 'Timeless' Movie So Far

As fans of Timeless once again lament the show's cancellation — this makes it the second time NBC has given it the boot — some are still holding out hope for more from their favorite characters.

When it was announced on Friday, June 22, that the series wouldn't return for a third season, it was also shared that the studio and network are considering a two-hour movie to serve as a series finale.

So what is the likelihood of something like this happening? We're breaking it down, and filling you in on everything there is to know about the potential movie.

What Would It Be About?

Well, fans who caught the Season 2 finale know that things were left off with a serious cliffhanger — Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) returned to the present without their friend Rufus (Malcolm Barrett). The film would likely explore where the story was leading when future Lucy and Wyatt appeared to imply that Rufus can be saved.

Who Will Return?

The actors' contracts for the show expire at the end of June, so in order for them to return for a movie, new deals would have to be cut. But based on their loyalty to the material, it's pretty safe to assume Spencer, Lanter, and Barrett will be back, and most (if not all) of the others wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.

What Are the Odds of a Film Actually Happening?

If the fans were strong enough to bring the show back from death once, it seems like they could have the power to once again resurrect it, but it really comes down to money. Until the powers that be can come to an agreement about the film coming to life, then it's just an idea on paper for the time being.

Until then, fans can hope for the best-case scenario. After all, it wouldn't be the first show saved from cancellation this season!