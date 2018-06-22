NBC Cancels 'Timeless' After Two Seasons

Jessica Napoli
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

It's the end Timeless fans didn't want to see happen, but NBC has officially canceled the series after two seasons.

The network and studio Sony Pictures Television had been in talks for weeks, leaving the show in limbo.

But there are rumors that a 2-hour series finale movie could be in the works to tie up loose storylines, although the possibility is slim.

Timeless fans know the rough journey the time-traveling drama has been through. It was initially axed after its first season, then NBC resurrected it.

At the time NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt said, "[We] heard [about] the [fan] outcry and went back to the drawing board with our partners at [producing studio] Sony."

After a year off the air, Timeless returned in March on Sunday night with 10 episodes in its second season.

The cast reacted to the news on Twitter:

