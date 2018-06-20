Fox Entertainment Talent Threatens Boycott Over Fox News' Immigration Coverage

Jessica Napoli
Anger is mounting among top Hollywood producers and showrunners over Fox News' coverage of President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance policy toward asylum-seekers from other countries, which has resulted in almost 2,000 children being separated from their families at the US-Mexico border.

Veteran producer Judd Apatow is calling for talent to boycott working with Fox, in a series of Tweets he sent out over the past few days.

Below, read Apatow's comments, as well as comments from people associated with Fox's TV and movie entertainment arms of the company who have similar outrage over what the news division is saying.

Judd Apatow

Steve Levitan

The Modern Family creator, who also has a deal at 20th Century Fox TV, wrote:

Seth MacFarlane

Levitan is referring to MacFarlane's — whose shows The Orville and Family Guy are on Fox — recent criticism of Fox News host Tucker Carlson's message to viewers to not trust other news outlets who are covering the immigration crisis. MacFarlane has admitted this makes him "embarrassed" to work for Fox.

Paul Feig

Feig, who's made the movies Spy and The Heat with Fox Studios, also spoke out.

