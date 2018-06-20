Fox Entertainment Talent Threatens Boycott Over Fox News' Immigration Coverage

Anger is mounting among top Hollywood producers and showrunners over Fox News' coverage of President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance policy toward asylum-seekers from other countries, which has resulted in almost 2,000 children being separated from their families at the US-Mexico border.

Veteran producer Judd Apatow is calling for talent to boycott working with Fox, in a series of Tweets he sent out over the past few days.

Below, read Apatow's comments, as well as comments from people associated with Fox's TV and movie entertainment arms of the company who have similar outrage over what the news division is saying.

Judd Apatow

I haven’t worked with Fox since 2002. That family promotes evil ideas and greed and corruption. We all choose who to work with. I understand why that is easier for some than others but many powerful people are powerful enough to speak up to their bosses at a moment like this. https://t.co/8NtsqsR8Xj — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018

People don’t want to deal with the fact that when you work for any part of Fox you are supporting a family which has made billions lying and manipulating our citizens for their personal financial gain. Now that includes supporting the kidnapping of children. That’s your boss. https://t.co/mCKnOeXQzX — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 19, 2018

Steve Levitan

The Modern Family creator, who also has a deal at 20th Century Fox TV, wrote:

Let me officially join @SethMacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bullshit is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for. https://t.co/dnvIbgoIyA — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

Seth MacFarlane

Levitan is referring to MacFarlane's — whose shows The Orville and Family Guy are on Fox — recent criticism of Fox News host Tucker Carlson's message to viewers to not trust other news outlets who are covering the immigration crisis. MacFarlane has admitted this makes him "embarrassed" to work for Fox.

In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company. https://t.co/kC7MPYxdgZ — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 16, 2018

Paul Feig

Feig, who's made the movies Spy and The Heat with Fox Studios, also spoke out.