‘Family Guy’ Spinoff ‘Stewie’ on the Way: Everything We Know

I say… Family Guy is getting another new spinoff — this time, centering on the football-headed, talking baby Stewie Griffin.

Deadline first reported the news that Fox has given a two-season order to Stewie, a spinoff of the long-lived adult animated comedy series, and it’ll present the character in an all-new light.

Here’s what we know about Stewie so far.

When will Stewie premiere?

The first season of the new series will be part of the 2027-2028 TV season. The two seasons align with the second part of the four-season orders Seth MacFarlane‘s other series, Family Guy and American Dad!, received before from Fox.

What will Stewie be about?

The series will center on the same megalomaniacal toddler we’ve come to know and loathe love, Stewart “Stewie” Griffin, but with a twist: It’ll follow the character during his time in preschool and “explore time and space travel,” per Deadline.

In it, Stewie will be attending a new preschool, after being kicked out of his prior one, and find himself surrounded by new kids and a turtle who’s described as being 75 and wielding a “half-cocked theory on just about every subject” (so, likely talking like the dog Brian). The other kids will apparently be unhappy until Stewie turns it into a Magic School Bus situation with his menagerie of technological devices to travel space and time.

Who will star in Stewie?

MacFarlane will reprise his role as the pint-sized, matricidal tyke. Fans can also expect his trusty sidekick Brian to appear in the series. No other cast announcements have been made, although Deadline reports there will be new characters.

What else is there to know about Stewie?

The trade reports that Stewie‘s first season will run for less than 15 episodes. The spinoff is not expected to change the presence of Stewie on Family Guy proper.

In a statement on the news, MacFarlane said, “I’d like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to start pretending I’m collaborating closely with them on the show.”

Stewie is the second spinoff of Family Guy to be ordered by the network. The first, The Cleveland Show, centered on the character Cleveland Brown, and ran from 2009 to 2013. Family Guy is currently airing Season 24.