‘Family Guy’ Spinoff ‘Stewie’ on the Way: Everything We Know

Amanda Bell
Comments
FAMILY GUY: MeQg pursues an unlikely friendship with an NFL great; Stewie and Brian host a dinner party at a?home furnishing?store in the all-new Bringing Up Brady episode of Family Guy airing Sunday, March 1 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. FAMILY GUY © 2026 by 20th Television
20th Television

I say… Family Guy is getting another new spinoff — this time, centering on the football-headed, talking baby Stewie Griffin.

Deadline first reported the news that Fox has given a two-season order to Stewie, a spinoff of the long-lived adult animated comedy series, and it’ll present the character in an all-new light.

Here’s what we know about Stewie so far.

When will Stewie premiere?

The first season of the new series will be part of the 2027-2028 TV season. The two seasons align with the second part of the four-season orders Seth MacFarlane‘s other series, Family Guy and American Dad!, received before from Fox.

What will Stewie be about?

The series will center on the same megalomaniacal toddler we’ve come to know and loathe love, Stewart “Stewie” Griffin, but with a twist: It’ll follow the character during his time in preschool and “explore time and space travel,” per Deadline.

In it, Stewie will be attending a new preschool, after being kicked out of his prior one, and find himself surrounded by new kids and a turtle who’s described as being 75 and wielding a “half-cocked theory on just about every subject” (so, likely talking like the dog Brian). The other kids will apparently be unhappy until Stewie turns it into a Magic School Bus situation with his menagerie of technological devices to travel space and time.

Who will star in Stewie?

MacFarlane will reprise his role as the pint-sized, matricidal tyke. Fans can also expect his trusty sidekick Brian to appear in the series. No other cast announcements have been made, although Deadline reports there will be new characters.

'Family Guy' Bosses on Finally Allowing Lois & Stewie to Talk for 450th Episode
Related

'Family Guy' Bosses on Finally Allowing Lois & Stewie to Talk for 450th Episode

What else is there to know about Stewie?

The trade reports that Stewie‘s first season will run for less than 15 episodes. The spinoff is not expected to change the presence of Stewie on Family Guy proper.

In a statement on the news, MacFarlane said, “I’d like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to start pretending I’m collaborating closely with them on the show.”

Stewie is the second spinoff of Family Guy to be ordered by the network. The first, The Cleveland Show, centered on the character Cleveland Brown, and ran from 2009 to 2013. Family Guy is currently airing Season 24.

Family Guy

Stewie

Seth MacFarlane




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Dermot Mulroney as Dom Pascal — 'Chicago Fire' Season 14 Episode 14
1
How ‘Chicago Fire’ Wrote out Dermot Mulroney’s Pascal — For Now?
Megyn Kelly and Nancy Guthrie
2
Nancy Guthrie Bedroom Video May Have Helped Kidnapper, Says Megyn Kelly
Michael Trucco as Sean Del Monte — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Episode 17
3
Michael Trucco Teases ‘The Rookie’ Season 8 Return
Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 Episode 15
4
Ruzek Returns to ‘Chicago P.D.’ & Gives Heartbreaking Update About His Father
Dave and Jenny Marrs from 'Fixer to Fabulous'
5
Jenny Marrs Reflects on HGTV Journey After ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 7 Ends