The 'Star Trek' TV Franchise Is Expanding at CBS Studios

Alex Kurtzman, co-creator of the CBS All-Access series Star Trek: Discovery, will be growing the iconic Trek franchise even further on television thanks to a new five-year extension of his deal with CBS Television Studios announced on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, CBS Television Studios will have have exclusive rights to produce all television content created and developed by Kurtzman and his Secret Hideout production banner through 2023.

Among that content will be an expansion of Star Trek's presence on television. A release says that this will include "developing new series, mini-series and other content opportunities, including animation."

Of course, Discovery will also be back for Season 2. The new episodes are in production, and Kurtzman himself directed the season's first episode.

But it won't be all Trek for Kurtzman with CBS. The announcement also indicated that he and his production team will "develop new, original series across the full spectrum of broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. As part of this process, Secret Hideout will expand its production operation, adding diverse voices and cultivating new creative talent to align with the company."

“There is a very short list of writer-producer-directors that every film and television studio wants to be associated with, and Alex and his Secret Hideout team are always at the top,” said David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios, in the release.

“His talent, taste and ability to shepherd a successful project is unparalleled. Alex has done remarkable work for our Studio, dating back seven years to the launch of Hawaii Five-0, and we are thrilled that he, [Secret Hideout president] Heather [Kadin] and their team will be partnering with us for a long time to come.”

“Heather, [senior vice president of television] Aaron [Baiers] and I are thrilled to continue Secret Hideout’s amazing partnership with CBS Television Studios,” added Kurtzman.

“Since our first collaboration with Hawaii Five-0 almost a decade ago, Les, David and the full team at CBS Studios have been our foremost collaborators and champions, treating each project with integrity, supporting the creative visions and working breathlessly to make each episode of every show the best it can be.

"CBS has also allowed us the great pleasure of reintroducing the world of Star Trek to audiences new and old, and we are very excited to keep working alongside them to expand that world.”