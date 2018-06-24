‘Wedding Cake Championship’: He Said/She Said With Johnny Weir & Tara Lipinski

Damian Holbrook
1 Comment
Wedding Cake Championship- Hosts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, as seen on Wedding Cake Championship, Season 1.
Food Network

This is one gold-medal pair. Fashionable and funny Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski are trading their usual sideline-commentary gigs to host Wedding Cake Championship — new competition that gives six teams of bakers a shot at designing the centerpiece confection for Lipinski’s upcoming anniversary.

But first, we had the besties — whose outrageous coordinated outfits were a hit at this year’s Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea — break down their own sweet relationship.

'Nate & Jeremiah by Design': Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Play 'He Said, He Said'See Also

'Nate & Jeremiah by Design': Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Play 'He Said, He Said'

The couple reveals how they met and more!

How did you first meet?

He said: Covering the 2010 World Championships for Universal Sports. We had an immediate connection. By the end of the week we were essentially spooning on a couch for our viewers.

She said: The skating world is small, so we had known of each other for a long time. We worked together briefly in 2010 and hit it off. Then we reunited leading into the 2014 Sochi Olympics. I was covering ladies’ figure skating, Johnny was covering the men’s events, and we overlapped in the studio one day.

First impression?

He said: Of course that she is beautiful and tiny!

She said: He’s extremely polite, a perfect gentleman, ridiculously funny and incredibly smart.

How did you realize you needed to be best friends?

He said: Despite our fantastical appearance and the fact that we’re only in our thirties, Tara and I are very deep people who have lived a lot of lives. We can laugh and commiserate on a level that so few people I meet can relate to.

She said: It just happened. There was an immediate, undeniable connection, and we both recognized it.

He Said, She Said: Real Talk with the Deaf Stars of Sundance Now's 'This Close'See Also

He Said, She Said: Real Talk with the Deaf Stars of Sundance Now's 'This Close'

Shohannah Stern and Josh Feldman on their characters, the perks of texting, and 'Switched at Birth.'

How exactly does one judge a wedding cake competition?

He said: Presentation, style, technique and taste. Just like figure skating — aside from taste, of course!

She said: We are purely hosting, not judging, but we got to taste a lot of the cakes, which were all insanely good.

Who’s more likely to be on the dance floor at a wedding?

He said: Tara, for sure.

She said: Most definitely me.

Tastemakers: Molly Yeh Dishes on How Food Helps Honor Her Two CulturesSee Also

Tastemakers: Molly Yeh Dishes on How Food Helps Honor Her Two Cultures

Plus, Yeh's show on Food Network premieres this month.

And at the bar?

He said: Both. We like to think we can hang, but we’re usually hiccuping and making vacation plans with strangers 1.5 glasses in.

She said: It depends on the day, but we both love a good glass of wine: Sancerre for Johnny, Chardonnay for me.

Wedding Cake Championship, Series Premiere, Monday, June 25, 9/8c, Food Network

Wedding Cake Championship - Food Network

Wedding Cake Championship where to stream

Wedding Cake Championship

Johnny Weir

Tara Lipinski