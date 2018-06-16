WATCH: 'Dodo Heroes' Introduces Viewers to Izzy, a 10-Year-Old 'Koala Whisperer'

In the June 16 episode of Animal Planet's inspiring new series Dodo Heroes, meet a family who've committed their lives to helping koalas, including a 10-year-old girl who has been dubbed "the Koala Whisperer."

Crikey the koala was just a baby when he was found all alone and very sick on Australia’s Magnetic Island. But luckily for Crikey there’s a remarkable family there who spend their time rescuing koalas and rehabilitating them in their home so that they can be released into the wild. Veterinarian Ali Bee and her family are fighting to save Australia’s dwindling koala population.

When Ali, her husband Tim, and their 10-year-old daughter Izzy took Crikey in a year ago, Izzy turned into Crikey’s surrogate mother and helped nurse him back to health. Now, the family prepares to return Crikey to his natural habitat.

Take an exclusive (and adorable) look at the incredible friendship of Crikey and Izzy, and learn how Crikey got his name.

Dodo Heroes is a partnership between Animal Planet and popular online brand the Dodo and celebrates amazing people like Izzy and her family who’ve dedicated their lives to helping animals around the world.

Each episode of the series introduces amazing animals in need and the courageous humans who help them.

Dodo Heroes, Saturdays, 9/8c, Animal Planet