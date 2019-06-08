'Dodo Heroes': Get Up-Close With Animals From Around the Globe

You can expect to find a lot of veterinarians on the Animal Planet network: We can't get enough of cute baby animals in need of human care. But we need them, too — for companionship, for work, for play. Dodo Heroes, now in its second season, goes global with stories about our bond with the animal kingdom.

With a focus on rescue operations and sanctuaries, Heroes travels to Ireland for seal pup rescues, Australia for orphaned kangaroos and back home to Pennsylvania for some horse and pony TLC. In the June 15 episode, a 3-year-old baby elephant named Malkia, a two-year resident at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, is ready, everyone hopes, to be reintroduced into the wild.

You might already be familiar with the subject of the June 22 episode: 7-year-old Roman McConn cofounded the save-the-dogs operation Project Freedom Ride in 2016 with his mom, Jennifer. The ASPCA gave Roman the 2018 Kid of the Year award, and he followed that up with a January appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that netted a $20,000 gift for Ride.

In this Heroes episode, Project Freedom Ride has just a month to find homes for 100-plus shelter dogs.

Dodo Heroes, Saturdays, 9/8c, Animal Planet