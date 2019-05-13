'Dodo Heroes' Sneak Peek: Watch the Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Dodo Heroes is poised to make its Season 2 return with six all-new inspiring stories.

Premiering Saturday, June 1 on Animal Planet, Dodo Heroes will feature people helping kangaroos, seals, wombats and elephants, among other beloved animals. Reaching across the globe, episodes will be set against the backdrops of Ireland, Kenya, the United States and Australia.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the season with a special teaser that highlights the six episodes. Dodo Heroes will be available for viewers to enjoy on the linear network as well as on Animal Planet GO, YouTube and Facebook.

In Season 2, fans will see a seal rescue in Ireland, learn about Project Freedom Ride, which involves saving dogs from kill shelters, and travel to Twist of Fate Farm, where ponies are provided sanctuary. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust will bring viewers up close and personal with elephants in Kenya, while Sleepy Burrows Wombat Sanctuary and Our Haven Wildlife Shelter also make the cut as part of Season 2.

Meet Animal Prosthetist Derrick Campana, One of Animal Planet's 'Dodo Heroes' Animal Planet teams with popular online brand The Dodo for an inspiring new series whose first episode spotlights Campana's work.

Below is the first look at the season, and if you'd like to catch up on Season 1 ahead of the Season 2 premiere, it can be viewed in its entirety on the Animal Planet GO app.

Dodo Heroes, Season 2 Premiere, Saturday, June 1, 9/8c, Animal Planet