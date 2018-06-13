Teen Choice Awards 2018: Was Your Favorite Show Nominated?
The first nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards have been revealed!
And leading the TV show categories are some of our favorite teen dramas: Riverdale and Shadowhunters lead the pack with five noms each; coming in second with three nominations each are The Flash, Jane the Virgin and Stranger Things.
Grey's Anatomy, Supernatural, and This Is Us also felt the love.
Complete Guide to Save Our Show 2018 Campaigns: 'Shadowhunters,' 'Timeless' & More
Will 'Shadowhunters' or 'Lucifer' find a new TV home?
Check out all of the TV nominees below; to vote in these and other categories, including Movies and Music, visit TeenChoice.com or use the hashtags below on Twitter and be sure to include the nominee's Twitter handle (or hashtag the nominee if a Twitter account is not available):
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
Empire
Famous in Love
Riverdale
Star
The Fosters
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse — Riverdale
Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett — Empire
K.J. Apa — Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Bella Thorne — Famous in Love
Camila Mendes — Riverdale
Chrissy Metz — This Is Us
Lili Reinhart — Riverdale
Maia Mitchell — The Fosters
Ryan Destiny — Star
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
iZombie
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Originals
'Shadowhunters' Ending with 2-Hour Finale in 2019
Freeform has canceled the series after three seasons.
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley — The 100
Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan — The Originals
Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Eliza Taylor — The 100
Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Rose McIver — iZombie
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood — Supergirl
Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon
David Mazouz — Gotham
Grant Gustin — The Flash
Lucas Till — MacGyver
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Gotham's Fifth & Final Season Will Likely Be Much Shorter (VIDEO)
Actress Camren Bicondova dropped some hints about the length of the new season to fans.
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton — The Flash
Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Danielle Panabaker — The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow
Melissa Benoist — Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
black-ish
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson — black-ish
Elias Harger — Fuller House
Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin
Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
America Ferrera — Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
Kristen Bell — The Good Place
Sarah Hyland — Modern Family
Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish
Keiynan Lonsdale Explains Sudden Exit From 'The Flash' & 'Legends of Tomorrow'
Wally West, aka Kid Flash, is exiting next season as series regular.
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Rick and Morty
Steven Universe
The Simpsons
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Junior
The Four: Battle for Stardom
The Voice
Total Divas
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Dawson’s Creek
Friends
Gossip Girl
One Tree Hill
That ’70s Show
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Which 'Dawson's Creek' Cast Members Are Upset Over Reunion Snub?
Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp were not included.
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle
Derek Hough — World of Dance
DJ Khaled — The Four: Battle for Stardom
Hailey Baldwin — Drop the Mic
Kelly Clarkson — The Voice
Meghan Trainor — The Four: Battle for Stardom
2018 Teen Choice Awards, Sunday, August 12, Live 8/7c (tape-delayed Pacific), FoxAlertMe