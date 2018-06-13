Could Meghan Markle Win an Emmy for 'Suits'?

Meghan Markle is having quite the year: getting engaged, marrying a Prince, being accepted into the Royal Family.

But could her year end with an Emmy award? It's possible.

The Duchess of Sussex has officially been submitted for Emmy consideration for her role of Rachel Zane on USA's network legal series Suits. She would potentially be nominated in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

She'd be up against some stiff competition. Last year, The Handmaid's Tale actresses Ann Dowd took home the gold-winged statue. Other nominees have included Chrissy Metz from This Is Us, Thandie Newton from Westworld, and Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things.

Markle's other Suits cast members have also reportedly been submitted for Emmy nominations. They include: Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) and Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) for Supporting Actor, Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) for Supporting Actress, and Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson) for Guest Actress.

Markle's nomination would be the first for the retired 36-year-old actress, even though USA Network has submitted the entire cast for the past six seasons.

Markle announced her decision to leave Hollywood and her role on Suits when she became engaged to Prince Harry. "I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," Markle said in a sit-down interview with the BBC.

"It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series… I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with [Harry] as a team," she added.

The Duchess is focusing on charity work and activism with the Royal Family.

Do you think Markle should get an Emmy nom? Take our poll below:

Suits, Season 8 premiere, Wednesday, July 18, 9/8c, USA Network