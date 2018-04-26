WATCH: First 'Suits' Season 8 Trailer Featuring Katherine Heigl

There's a new woman in town, and she doesn't like nicknames. Meet Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) — the fierce, new lawyer who is gunning for name partner at Specter Litt in the upcoming eighth season of USA Network's hit drama Suits.

USA has unveiled its first trailer for the new season, premiering in July. It features Wheeler going toe-to-toe with the formidable Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). "I want to be name partner," she tells him, "and I want it before the year is out."

Season 8 will be first season to air without two of the show's original stars, Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle. They both departed the series after Wednesday's tearful Season 7 finale in which the newlywed attorneys left New York City for Seattle to work for a firm that represents underdogs in large class-action suits.

Adams posted a heartfelt message on Twitter:

Tonight my last episode of #Suits ever is airing. Weird. Hope it doesn't disappoint. Thank you to everyone who turned an audition into 7 surreal years of my life. Hope you enjoy it. I know I have. Peace. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) April 25, 2018

But Suits is moving forward. Watch the new promo for Season 8, which also features Dulé Hill returning as Alex Williams, now as a series regular:

Suits Season 8, July 2018, USA Network