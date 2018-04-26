WATCH: First 'Suits' Season 8 Trailer Featuring Katherine Heigl

Jessica Napoli
USA Network

There's a new woman in town, and she doesn't like nicknames. Meet Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) — the fierce, new lawyer who is gunning for name partner at Specter Litt in the upcoming eighth season of USA Network's hit drama Suits.

USA has unveiled its first trailer for the new season, premiering in July. It features Wheeler going toe-to-toe with the formidable Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). "I want to be name partner," she tells him, "and I want it before the year is out."

USA Network Greenlights 'Suits' Spinoff Series With Gina Torres

USA Network Greenlights 'Suits' Spinoff Series With Gina Torres

Th show will focus on Jessica Pearson's life in Chicago.

Season 8 will be first season to air without two of the show's original stars, Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle. They both departed the series after Wednesday's tearful Season 7 finale in which the newlywed attorneys left New York City for Seattle to work for a firm that represents underdogs in large class-action suits.

Adams posted a heartfelt message on Twitter:

But Suits is moving forward. Watch the new promo for Season 8, which also features Dulé Hill returning as Alex Williams, now as a series regular:

Suits Season 8, July 2018, USA Network

AlertMe