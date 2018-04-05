See Meghan Markle in Some of Her Earliest Acting Gigs (VIDEO)

Meghan Markle as Case Model on 'Deal or No Deal'

Soon-to-be Royal Family member, Meghan Markle, was once an actress in Hollywood landing smaller roles until she got her break as a series regular on USA's hit legal dram Suits. Before the role as Rachel Zane, her long road to fame was paved with small supporting and guest star roles in both TV and film.

Her career even includes a Tostitos ad and a spot on Deal or No Deal as a suitcase model.

Now, she's preparing to walk down the aisle with Prince Harry in one of the biggest weddings of the decade and will be known around the world for her activism and philanthropy.

But before her special day, let's check out her earliest TV acting moments:

General Hospital (2001)

Century City (2004)

CSI: NY (2006)

The War At Home (2006)

90210 (2008)

Fringe (2009)

Tostitos Commercial (2009)

Suits, Wednesdays, 9/8c, USA