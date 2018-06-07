'Nashville' Returns, Alicia Silverstone on 'American Woman,' 'Imposters' Finale, Marvel's 'Cloak & Dagger'

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox, 8/7c): In the second season premiere, four powerhouse vocalists of all musical genres begin defending their coveted seats in front of a returning panel of rapper and mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, superstar producer DJ Khaled, and songstress Meghan Trainor. The singers are tasked with staying in the race as new artists start arrive, angling for their spots in the competition.

Nashville (CMT, 9/8c): The midseason premiere kicks off the final episode eight-episode run tonight, with Will (Chris Carmack) recovering in the hospital after collapsing on stage and Deacon (Charles Esten) on the receiving end of a restraining order from Brad (Jeffrey Nordling). Meanwhile, the media learns of Juliette’s (Hayden Panettiere) mysterious trio to South America and starts digging, and Maddie (Lennon Stella) gets caught up with the rebellious Jonah Ford (Nic Luken).

Marvel's Cloak & Dagger (Freeform, 9/8c): The Marvel franchise comes to Freeform with this series premiere introducing two teens from drastically different backgrounds, Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), who wind up linked by their newly-acquired powers — which end up being both a blessing and burden.

Imposters (Bravo, 10/9c): Now that Bravo has canceled the show, tonight's season finale is now the series finale. In the potential final episode of the black comedy, Maddie (Inbar Lavi) and Co. head to Niagara Falls to evade sinister boss man The Doctor (Ray Proscia).

American Woman (Paramount Network, 10/9c): Alicia Silverstone arrives on TV in this series premiere, based loosely on the life of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. The half-hour dramedy features the Clueless alum as Bonnie, a single mom who leaves her husband during the second wave of feminism in the '70s, only to end up struggling to raise her two daughters in glamorous Los Angeles. At least she has the help of friends Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels)!