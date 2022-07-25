‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Canceled at TBS After 7 Seasons

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee appears to be the latest casualty at TBS as the late show gets the boot at the network following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. According to a statement from Bee’s representatives, the program “will not return to the network in the fall.”

TBS shared its own statement on the matter acknowledging the cancellation, per Variety, “As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions.” TBS further added, “We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee is just the latest title to get axed at the network following recent cancellations for Chad, the Damon Wayans-led series Kill the Orange-Faced Bear which was scrapped a week before production was set to begin, along with The Big D which was canceled weeks ahead of its premiere.

A social media post from the show’s official account further confirmed the cancellation as it reads, “After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week — that there wasn’t wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang.”

The show's cancellation marks a continued decline in late-night programming with the disappearance of shows like Conan, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, and Showtime's recent Desus & Mero.