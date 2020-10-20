PaleyFest NY 2020: 'Supernatural,' 'The Boys,' 'Girlfriends' & More

Get ready to carve out several more hours from your schedule to celebrate your favorite (and soon-to-be favorite) shows via discussions with the casts.

The Paley Center for Media announced the lineup for the 8th annual PaleyFest NY, and it includes Supernatural, The Boys, A Million Little Things, The Undoing, and Rick and Morty. The conversations will be available on the Paley channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment, on Friday, October 23, Monday, October 26, and Tuesday, October 27.

Citi Card members and Paley Center members can already preview the programs. Paley members will also be able to preview full episodes from select shows ahead of their broadcast date, including The Undoing premiere, Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 2 Episode 2, and a special Supernatural teaser from an upcoming episode.

"It is an absolute honor to be chosen by Paley Fest NY as part of this year's incredible Opening Night lineup. I know how much the festival means to the fans, and it's so thrilling to debut The Undoing at this one-of-a-kind event," the HBO drama's executive producer and director Susanne Bier said. "We are deeply proud of our show, and on behalf of myself, Nicole Kidman, David E. Kelley, Hugh Grant, and our entire cast and crew, we want to thank everyone for celebrating this launch with us."

"PaleyFest is my favorite press event of the year," A Million Little Things creator and executive producer DJ Nash said. "And this year because it's on Zoom, I get to do it in shorts and a dress shirt. I'm gonna look like a first grader on picture day."

"There's no genre I love like horror and no one I love talking about movies with more than Quentin. We could have easily talked for ten hours, which is about normal for us when we get on a roll," Roth said. "I was so honored to have him join me for the series, no one else on the planet has his insight and knowledge of film and he always makes it fun and accessible to everyone. It was a great, great talk I think everyone watching will enjoy."

"It's been an honor to be included in PaleyFests in the past, and certainly this year is no exception," Supernatural co-showrunner and executive producer Robert Singer said. "I think your support over the years has certainly helped us reach this 15 season milestone and we are eternally grateful. Thank you!"

"There's only one thing that can provide hope in these dark and troubling times: watching writers and actors talk about themselves. Seriously though, we really love making this show, and hope you check out the panel for behind-the-scenes stories and secrets," The Boys showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke said. "Thanks to the brilliant and talented Melissa Fumero for risking her career by moderating. It's an honor to be invited to PaleyFest NY, and we look forward to making them regret it."

Check out the 2020 PaleyFest NY lineup below:

Premiering on Friday, October 23 at 8/7c

Eli Roth’s History of Horror (AMC)

Talent: Eli Roth, Host and Executive Producer and Quentin Tarantino, Subject and Filmmaker

Moderator: Clark Collis, Senior Writer, Entertainment Weekly

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Talent: Samantha Bee, Host and Executive Producer; Alison Camillo, Executive Producer; Allana Harkin, Co-Executive Producer and Correspondent; and Mike Rubens, Correspondent and Senior Field Producer

Moderator: Reshma Gopaldas, Vice President of Video, SHE Media

Supernatural (The CW)

Talent: Jared Padalecki, “Sam Winchester”; Jensen Ackles, “Dean Winchester”; Misha Collins, “Castiel”; Alexander Calvert, “Jack Kline”; Robert Singer, Co-Showrunner and Executive Producer; and Andrew Dabb, Co-Showrunner and Executive Producer

Moderator: Damian Holbrook, Senior Writer, TV Guide Magazine

The Undoing (HBO)

Talent: Susanne Bier, Executive Producer and Director; Nicole Kidman, Executive Producer/“Grace Fraser”; Hugh Grant, “Jonathan Fraser”; Edgar Ramírez, “Detective Joe Mendoza”; Noah Jupe, “Henry Fraser”; Noma Dumezweni, “Haley Fitzgerald”; Matilda De Angelis, “Elena Alves”; and Ismael Cruz Córdova, “Fernando Alves”

Moderator: Kristen Baldwin, TV Critic, Entertainment Weekly

Premiering on Monday, October 26 at 8/7c

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Talent: Karl Urban, “Billy Butcher”; Karen Fukuhara, “Kimiko”; Chace Crawford, “The Deep”; Erin Moriarty, “Annie January/Starlight”; Laz Alonso, “Mother’s Milk”; Aya Cash, “Stormfront”; Jessie T. Usher, “A-Train”; Stephan Fleet, VFX Supervisor; and LJ Shannon, Supersuits Designer; and special appearances by Jack Quaid, “Hughie”; and Antony Starr, “Homelander”

Moderator: Melissa Fumero, Actor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

20th Anniversary of Girlfriends (Netflix)

Talent: Mara Brock Akil, Creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer; Tracee Ellis Ross, “Joan Carol Clayton”; Persia White, “Lynn Ann Searcy”; Golden Brooks, “Maya Denise Wilkes”; Jill Marie Jones, “Antoinette ‘Toni’ Marie Childs-Garrett"; and Reggie Hayes, “William Jerome Dent”

Moderator: Joi-Marie McKenzie, Deputy Editor of Entertainment, Insider

A Million Little Things (ABC)

Talent: DJ Nash, Creator and Executive Producer; Romany Malco, “Rome Howard”; Allison Miller, “Maggie Bloom”; Christina Moses, “Regina Howard”; and Grace Park, “Katherine Kim”

Moderator: Megan Vick, West Coast Editor, TV Guide

Premiering on Tuesday, October 27 at 8/7c

All American (The CW)

Talent: Taye Diggs, “Billy Baker”; Daniel Ezra, “Spencer James”; Greta Onieogou, “Layla Keating”; Samantha Logan, “Olivia Baker”; Michael Evans Behling, “Jordan Baker”; Karimah Westbrook, “Grace James”; Monet Mazur, “Laura Baker”; Bre-Z, “Coop”; Cody Christian, “Asher Adams”; Jalyn Hall, “Dillon James”; Chelsea Tavares, “Patience”; Greg Berlanti, Executive Producer; Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Executive Producer; and Robbie Rogers, Producer

Moderator: Albert Lawrence, IMDb Correspondent & Amazon Live Host

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Talent: Dan Harmon, Co-Creator & Executive Producer; Chris Parnell, “Jerry Smith”; Sarah Chalke, “Beth Smith”; and Spencer Grammer, “Summer Smith”

Moderator: Mike Schneider, Senior Editor, Variety