A Marlene Dietrich Marathon, 2018 NBA Finals Tip Off, 'Flip or Flop' Returns

Marlene Dietrich Marathon (TCM, 8/7c): Stay up all night with five of the glamorous icon's later films, starting with 1958's A Touch of Evil, a noir classic starring Orson Welles as a corrupt cop going up against Charlton Heston. Dietrich stars as fortune-telling madam Tanya. The marathon continues with Billy Wilder's Witness for the Prosecution (1957), followed by Alfred Hitchcock thriller Stage Fright (1950) at 12:15am/11:15c. Fritz Lang's western Rancho Notorious (1952) kicks off at 2:15am/1:15c, and the night closes out with The Monte Carlo Story (1957) at 4am/3c.

2018 NBA Finals (ABC, 9/8c): Game 1 kicks off in Oakland with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers facing off against the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry. The Cavs are the big underdogs going into the finals, as the Warriors are favored by 12 points, but there's always a chance for an upset!

Flip or Flop (HGTV, 9/8c): In Season 7's midseason premiere, Christina and Tarek El Moussa — who are in the midst of a divorce — continue on with their renovating (and bickering). Prior to the new episode, catch an eight-hour marathon of house renos with the former couple, starting at 1/noon c.

Nobodies (TV Land, 10/9c): In the season finale, the fame-hungry comedy writers of the title might be one step closer to their big break — in other words, somebodies! In tonight's back-to-back episodes, Larry (Larry Dorf) and Rachel (Rachel Ramras) nervously gear up for a game-changing meeting with Steven Spielberg, while Hugh (Hugh Davidson) heads to... Phoenix, of all places.

Citizen Rose (E!, 10/9c): In the first season finale, Rose McGowan travels to Italy to spend time with actress (and Harvey Weinstein victim) Asia Argento and other activists at the International Women's March. She also returns to the area where she was raised in the Children of God cult.