20 New Network Shows Coming to TV in Fall 2018
1 of
While some fans continue to mourn the cancellations of their favorite shows, there are plenty of new options on the docket this fall, from reboots like Magnum P.I. and Charmed to the new Nathan Fillion starring The Rookie, and the NBC drama Manifest.
We’ve collected images from all of the network shows premiering this fall. Click through the gallery above for your look at everything new coming your way.
