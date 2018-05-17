20 New Network Shows Coming to TV in Fall 2018

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
new-a-a-shows
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC & ABC/Jack Rowand
new-all-american-the-cw
Ray Mickshaw/The CW

All American (The CW)

Starring Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian and, Karimah Westbrook, this upcoming CW drama follows the story of Spencer James. James is a promising football star who is given a chance at better opportunities in Beverly Hills versus his hometown of Compton.

DAVID GIUNTOLI, JAMES RODAY, ROMANY MALCO
ABC/Jack Rowand

A Million Little Things (ABC)

Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, James Roday, and David Giuntoli star as friends who met by a chance encounter and the paths their lives went years later after tragedy strikes.

new-charmed-the-cw
Katie Yu/The CW

Charmed (The CW)

Serving as a reboot of the original series with the same name, this version stars Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera and Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn who are one magical trio.

new-fbi-cbs
Michael Parmelee/CBS

FBI (CBS)

Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, and Ebonée Noel star in this series brought to screen by minds behind Law & Order, this show follows a branch of FBI agents in New York City.

new-god-friended-me-cbs
Jonathan Wenk/CBS

God Friended Me (CBS)

Brandon Micheal Hall stars as Miles Finer, an atheist who has his life turned upside down when God friends him on Facebook. Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton also star in the show.

new-happy-together-cbs
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Happy Together (CBS)

Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West play married couple Jake and Claire who suddenly have their house occupied by Jake’s client Cooper James played by Felix Mallard, who is a young pop star.

I Feel Bad - Season Pilot
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

I Feel Bad (NBC)

Sarayu Blue leads this comedy about a woman named Emet who is trying to figure out life with a little laughter along the way. Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, and James Buckley also star.

Last Man Standing - Tim Allen and Nancy Travis
FOX

Last Man Standing (Fox)

The former ABC comedy shifts networks when it returns this fall. Tim Allen stars as Baxter family patriarch Mike and will once again be joined by costars Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson.

new-legacies-the-cw
Annette Brown/The CW

Legacies (The CW)

Featuring Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shaghasemi, and Matt Davis, this new drama serves as another Vampire Diaries/The Originals spinoff series featuring Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter Hope and others at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

new-magnum-pi-cbs
Karen Neal/CBS

Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Following the adventures of the title character as he solves crimes in Hawaii, Jay Hernandez takes on the iconic role alongside actors Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, and Stephen Hill.

Manifest - Pilot
Craig Blankenhorn/NBC/Warner Brothers

Manifest (NBC)

In this mysterious drama, a flight full of passengers land five years into the future, while they haven’t aged a day. Josh Dallas returns to TV to star alongside Melissa Roxburgh, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, and Parveen Kaur in the series.

new-murphy-brown-cbs
CBS

Murphy Brown (CBS)

This revival sees the FYI team reunites in the pursuit of good journalism in the age of “Fake News,” the show reassembles most of the original cast and some new faces including Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, Jake McDorman, Tyne Daly,and Nik Dodani.

NATHAN FILLION, MELISSA O'NEIL, TITUS MAKIN
ABC/Tony Rivetti

The Rookie (ABC)

In this drama Nathan Fillion stars as John Nolan alongside actors Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Mercedes Mason, Melissa O’Neil, Afton Williamson, and Eric Winter. Nolan who has had a lifelong dream to join the LAPD becomes the squad’s oldest recruit after a life altering event.

New Amsterdam - Season Pilot
Francisco Roman/NBC

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Ryan Eggold stars as Dr. Max Goodwin, the newest director of a public hospital in which he expects the best, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine also star.

new-rel-fox
Ray Mickshaw/FOX

Rel (Fox)

Lil Rel Howery stars as the titular character, a comic who is trying to put the pieces of his life together after he splits with his wife. Sinbad and Jordan L. Jones also star.

KIMRIE LEWIS, JAKE CHOI, LEIGHTON MEESTER, BRAD GARRETT, TARAN KILLAM
ABC/Richard Cartwright

Single Parents (ABC)

A collection of single parents become each other’s support group in this comedy starring Leighton Meester, Taran Killam, Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis, and Jake Choi.

KATE MCKINNON, ALEC BALDWIN
ABC/Heidi Gutman

The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC)

The actor gets serious for this special one-hour interview series where he talks with some of today’s biggest personalities.

new-the-cool-kids-fox
FOX

The Cool Kids (Fox)

From It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Charlie Day comes this comedy about a group of friends living in a retirement community, starring David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence, and Leslie Jordan.

SAWYER BARTH, SANTINO BARNARD, CALEB MARTIN FOOTE, CHRISTOPHER PAUL RICHARDS, JACK GORE, MICHAEL CUDLITZ, MARY MCCORMACK
ABC/Tony Rivetti

The Kids Are Alright (ABC)

This ’70s set show follows the Clearys, an big Irish-Catholic family made up of 8 boys and their mom and dad. Sawyer Barth, Santino Barnard, Caleb Martin Foote, Christopher Paul Richards, Jack Gore, Michael Cudlitz, and Mary McCormack star.

new-the-neighborhood-cbs
Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS)

In this comedy, Cedric the Entertainer stars as Calvin Butler who just got a set of new neighbors that he’s worried about changing the street too much. Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Tichina Arnold star as well.

1 of

While some fans continue to mourn the cancellations of their favorite shows, there are plenty of new options on the docket this fall, from reboots like Magnum P.I. and Charmed to the new Nathan Fillion starring The Rookie, and the NBC drama Manifest.

We’ve collected images from all of the network shows premiering this fall. Click through the gallery above for your look at everything new coming your way.

Your Complete Fall 2018 Network TV Schedule
Related

Your Complete Fall 2018 Network TV Schedule

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ray LaLonde on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Defend Champ Ray LaLonde’s ‘Distracting’ On-Air Behavior
Ricky Gilbert and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Sweeps Board, Leaves Pat Sajak in Shock
AEW Tony Khan
3
AEW Boss Tony Khan on Closing Out Year Strong & Changes in 2023
Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
4
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: D.B. Woodside Needs Rescuing in Season 4 Premiere (PHOTOS)
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
5
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Teases Season 7 Will Arrive in 2023