Despite Divorce, Christina & Tarek El Moussa Returning With New 'Flip or Flop' Episodes

Divorce isn't pausing the production of Christina and Tarek El Moussa's HGTV show.

The home reno team is returning with 15 new episodes of their design series Flip or Flop, which "follows the duo as they buy dilapidated houses in Southern California, transform them into beautifully renovated homes, and flip them for profit," according to a press release.

"Flipping houses put us in the spotlight, and while it was tough before, now the pressure is really on," Tarek said. "We're still trying to figure out how all of this is going to work.”

"It’s all new territory," added Christina. "When our marriage fell apart it was more public than we could have imagined. But we’re picking up the pieces and we’ll still work together to support our kids."

But remaining professional is harder than the exes realized.

"Since we have to see each other every day it’s beyond awkward. I’m planning on staying friendly and keeping things light," Christina said.

Flip or Flop, Season Premiere, Thursday, May 31, 9/8c, HGTV