Was ABC Right to Cancel 'Roseanne'? How to Have Your Voice Heard (POLL)

Less than 24 hours after comedian Roseanne Barr’s now-deleted racist tweet about former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey canceled the successful show, Roseanne, calling the tweet "Abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

This ouster sends a clear message that ABC will not tolerate racism and inflammatory speech on its network and Hollywood was quick to applaud the network's decision on social media. But what about TV viewers without millions of social media followers?

How can you share your words of support for a network — who is, after all, a corporation with a goal to make money — who just put decency ahead of dollars? What if you are glad that Roseanne no longer has her eponymous comedy, but bemoan the loss of livelihood for dozens of cast and crew? And what if you support Barr, and her right to free speech; where can your voices and opinions be heard?

Viewers can call ABC at 1 (800) 230-0229, contact ABC on their viewer services web page, or mail them a letter at the below address:

ABC Entertainment

C/O Your Favorite Series

500 S. Buena Vista St

Burbank, CA 91521-4551

