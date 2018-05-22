Watch 'The Middle' Cast Crack up Through These Hilarious Bloopers (VIDEO)

The Middle's time on ABC is coming to a close with the series finale on May 22, but fans don't have to be too sad about it.

In honor of the big episode, ABC compiled one "Heck" of a blooper reel celebrating some of the set's most hilarious moments. From tongue-twister dialogue to straight-up clumsiness, fans wouldn't want to miss this carefully composed segment.

Between Eden Sher's inability to spit out Sue's quippy dialogue and Charlie McDermott's shaky walk on stilts, you'll be in stitches before the minute-and-a-half is over. Oh, and it appears that Patricia Heaton doesn't always catch the "camera rolling" cue.

Check out the video below:

The Middle, Series Finale, Tuesday, May 22, 8:30/7:30c, ABC