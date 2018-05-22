Stephen Amell on His 'Arrow' Future and the New Characters Coming (VIDEO)

Whenever a series goes from "that hot new show" to "that long-running show," it's inevitable that the future of the series and its cast will come up.

The CW's Arrow, the network's version of DC's Green Arrow, is entering its seventh season this fall, and the superhero show is definitely one of those that still has a lot of life in it. Still, at last week's CW Upfront in NYC, we couldn't help but ask star Stephen Amell about his future with the franchise.

In addition to answering that big question, Amell also teased something major coming for Arrow next season — possibly the Batwoman crossover news that broke during the actual Upfront. It's a move that he says, if done right, could help the show live on for a very long time

Watch the clip below to find out what else he had to say. Plus, can you decipher that golf metaphor?

Arrow, Returns Fall 2018, Mondays, 9/8c, The CW