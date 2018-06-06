'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' Series Premiere: EP Teases Actors' 'Undeniable' Chemistry
Introducing TV’s newest dynamic duo!
On Freeform’s Marvel Comics drama, Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, New Orleans teens Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) — a pickpocket — and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) — a preppy jock — each endured PTSD from losing a loved one long ago.
So, when they literally bump into each other and ignite untapped powers (she can cast deadly beams of light; he can slip undetected through time and space), it’s only (super)natural that they bond.
Rather than battling villains of the week, Tandy and Tyrone — who debuted in a 1982 Spider-Man comic book — investigate the death of Tandy’s dad and the murder of Tyrone’s brother (the season’s two overarching stories).
“Tandy starts as a cynic, and Tyrone starts as afraid,” executive producer Joe Pokaski explains. “But they push each other to stand up and fight for what’s right.”
Can a budding romance be far behind? “Their relationship is first and foremost a friendship,” says Pokaski. He does, however, cop to being blown away by Holt and Joseph’s casting test. “The heat between them,” he says, “was undeniable.”
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 7, 8/7c, FreeformAlertMe
