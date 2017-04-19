Who’s Joining Squirrel Girl on ‘New Warriors’? Plus, watch the First ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Trailer

Freeform unveiled its upcoming slate of programming to advertisers and the media on Wednesday, and among the announcements were more details about a pair of previously announced Marvel projects designed to expand the Disney-owned universe to ABC’s off-shoot network.

As reported earlier, Marvel’s New Warriors will be a live-action half-hour comedy featuring fan favorite Squirrel Girl and five other young people who have special abilities but none of that Avengers finesse when it comes to fighting crime…yet. This is Marvel’s first venture into live-action comedy (unless you count that first Hulk movie).

Casting is still underway for New Warriors, but Freeform did confirm who the characters will be, along with some descriptions (although the series is live-action, Freeform provided the custom comic art below to help get a sense of the characters):

Doreen Green (Squirrel Girl) — Acrobatic; strong; can fight; can talk to squirrels

— Acrobatic; strong; can fight; can talk to squirrels Craig Hollis (Mister Immortal) — Team troublemaker and lothario; more cocky than confident; charmingly grumpy; cannot die (or so he says—he’s been too lazy to make use of that superpower so far)

— Team troublemaker and lothario; more cocky than confident; charmingly grumpy; cannot die (or so he says—he’s been too lazy to make use of that superpower so far) Dwayne Taylor (Night Thrasher) — No superpowers, but he is a local celebrity “hero” with his own YouTube channel

— No superpowers, but he is a local celebrity “hero” with his own YouTube channel Robbie Baldwin (Speedball) — Can launch kinetic balls of energy; loves the idea of being a hero; is an impulsive and immature people-pleaser with a misplaced sense of confidence

— Can launch kinetic balls of energy; loves the idea of being a hero; is an impulsive and immature people-pleaser with a misplaced sense of confidence Zack Smith (Microbe) — A shy hypochondriac who can talk to germs that tell him where a person has been, what they ate and who they hung out with

— A shy hypochondriac who can talk to germs that tell him where a person has been, what they ate and who they hung out with Deborah Fields (Debrii) — A low-level telekinetic; trickster; proud; funny and quick-witted; confidently out as a lesbian; calls people on their BS

More ready for its closeup is Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, the hourlong teen drama about a pair of mismatched strangers who find that their newly acquired superpowers—she can shoot daggers of light, he can shroud folks in darkness—are way more effective when they work together.

Starring singer-actress Olivia Holt of Kickin’ It (who also voiced Petra Parker on the animated Ultimate Spider-Man) and Aubrey Joseph (The Night Of), the action-packed series is expected to exist within the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and can be sampled here in its first official trailer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZFc3FzK344

Both New Warriors and Cloak & Dagger will launch with 10 episodes and are slated to premiere in 2018.